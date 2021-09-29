One million PS5 sold in the UK – the fastest selling Sony system in the country

According to GfK, the number of PlayStation 5 sold in the UK has surpassed one million. Sony hit the milestone in August – just 39 weeks after launching the system in the country. What’s more, the PS5 has become the fastest selling PlayStation console in the UK market, three weeks ahead of the PS4.

In just the first four weeks of August, about 151,000 consoles were sold in the UK. Total sales of gaming devices in 2021 reached 1.4 million, thus increasing by a third the figures for 2020.

The PS5 dominates consoles, with Nintendo Switch in second place and Xbox Series X | S in third. The most popular accessory among buyers in August was the white DualSense, followed closely behind by the DualShock 4. The Pulse 3D wireless headset dropped two charts to fifth. The rest of the top five went to black and red DualSense.

632,822 accessories were sold in the UK last month, up 9.3% from July and 1.2% less than August 2020.

With regard to games, compared to last year, this figure has grown by 6.3%. In August, 1.86 million games were sold in the country, while the figure accounted for 1.17 million – its share increased by 13.6%. Sales of physical copies, in turn, fell 4.1%.

The best-selling game of the month was Grand Theft Auto 5, a game with eight years of experience. On PS5, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut leads.

Top 20 Best Selling Games of August (Digital & Physical & Digital):