Polygon first identified itself as a real competitor to Ethereum

The daily indicator of active addresses on the Polygon blockchain for the first time bypassed a similar metric from Ethereum, amounting to 351 thousand versus 326 thousand.

We will catch up and overtake

The Polygon blockchain network boasts another important milestone in its development. For the first time since the launch of the project, the daily indicator of active unique addresses on Polygon surpassed that of Ethereum. About it reported On September 27, the co-founder of the project Mihajlo Bjelich on his Twitter account. However, he said that this is “just the beginning.”

Active unique addresses on Polygon: Mihajlo Bjelic, Twitter

The indicator of active MATIC addresses has grown to 351 thousand, while on Ethereum it is now only 326 thousand. Judging by the above graph, the network is demonstrating vigorous growth, strengthening its position in the market.

Are you an enthusiast Polygon? Share your opinion in the comments and join the discussion in our Telegram channel!

Why is Polygon good?

Recall that the Polygon project, created in 2017, positions itself as a platform aimed at developing the infrastructure and scaling Ethereum. In the course of its development, it underwent a rebranding, changing its name from MATIC to Polygon.

The protocol supports the connection of Ethereum-compatible blockchains. It creates an important add-on that increases bandwidth and lowers fees while maintaining a high level of network security.

Polygon continues to expand

The benefits of Layer 2 (L2) scaling solutions offered by Polygon have already attracted a number of projects. The project has developed steadily since its launch, but 2021 has become a truly stellar year for it.

So, for example, this summer the BeInCrypto editorial staff reported that the Cream Finance lending protocol announced the integration with the platform. Earlier, in April, it became known that after the launch on the basis of Polygon Aave Liquidity Protocol (AAVE) the number of transactions on his network in just seven days increased by 50%.

In addition, the project has successfully attracted funding, including from prominent figures in the crypto industry. For example, in May, the native token of the MATIC project soared in price by 40% in response to the news that Polygon entered the investment portfolio of billionaire Mark Cuban.

Also, the project is mastering the space of non-fungible NFT tokens. To do this, Polygon has created a dedicated division focused on the gaming industry and NFT. The first such project launched with the support of Polygon Studios was the Rario platform.

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and objectivity, and for informational purposes only. The reader is solely responsible for any actions he takes based on the information received on our website.