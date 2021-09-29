Red Bull explained the hitch at the pit stop of Perez

When it started to rain during the Russian Grand Prix on the track in Sochi, Sergio Perez was in third position and preferred to stay on the track on slicks so as not to lose his place. Later, he said that it was a mistake, since the slicks cooled down on wet sections of the track, and did not have time to warm up on dry ones.

In addition, Perez, who finished ninth, complained that during the pit stop, where he was finally supplied with intermediate tires, the mechanics allowed a hitch.

At the previous stage in Monza, Red Bull had a hitch at the pit stop with Max Verstappen due to the fact that the FIA ​​made the procedure for changing wheels less automated. But this time the reason was much more prosaic, confirmed the head of the team Christian Horner.

“No, it was not the same situation that happened because of the new technical directive with Mx Verstappen at Monza,” said Horner. – But you’re right, there was a slight delay at the pit stop of Perez in Sochi.

When our mechanics lifted the car to change the wheel, the open clutch discs closed a little and the rear wheels turned, which prevented the mechanics from immediately picking up the nuts with wrenches. And it spoiled Sergio’s day a little. But he still had a good race and deserved third place on the podium. “

Further information: Jonathan Noble

Read also: