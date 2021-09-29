Resurrected. Great remaster or a failure?

Blizzard has released the highly anticipated Diablo II: Resurrected.

The company is going through difficult times now. Due to public scandals, developers are fired, and the creation of games and even patches for them is severely slowed down.

Did Blizzard manage to make a normal remaster of the cult game, or did it turn out to be rubbish? Let’s try to figure it out.

Welcome back to hell!

I would like to draw your attention to the fact that this will not be a standard review of the game. Before us is a remaster of the project, who is already 21 years old. So, I will rather focus on what has changed and how the “novelty” has changed.

In numerous interviews, the developers stated that they adhered to the 70/30 rule: 70% – the original, 30% – innovations, additions and changes.

It feels like they tried to leave the original game wrapped in a new shell. It is rare that the original has truly been treated with great respect. The spirit of the cult “Diablo” has been preserved in its entirety.

The plot remained unchanged. The player will have to expel Diablo from Sanctuary. In the first part, the warrior was able to stop the Lord of Terror and lock him in his own body. But he found a way to get out and decided to free the brothers Mephisto and Baal. If this happens, then darkness will come.

Diablo II Resurrected is an isometric RPG in which we have 7 characters available, there is a pumping of characteristics and skills. However, there is no role-playing, we are led along straight rails by the handle from beginning to end.

The story is presented mainly through high quality CGI videos and small dialogues. The game is divided into 5 acts (four main and one from the Lord of Destruction add-on). In each of them we are shown a separate large territory, divided into small sub-locations.

Each act has 6 global tasks and several optional quests. These chains are followed by a boss fight. I do not advise you to skip optional missions, because you can get valuable loot in them, be it clothes, weapons or other “attachments” (rings, rare stones for embedding into gear or amulets).

In all locations, the player has a base / hub, in which he receives these tasks. This is a safe zone, where merchants are also located, from which you can replenish supplies, buy or repair weapons and armor.

Since there is only one global location per act, teleportation points are provided for quickly moving around it. They open up as the card is openedwhich is initially unknown. Overall, this is not the same card as in other games. It does not display all objects, but only more or less large ones, as well as the main road through it.

There are various “places of power” on the territory where you can restore health or mana, temporarily improve skills, and so on.

Speaking of skills. Each of the 7 characters has their own unique abilities, divided into 3 levels of pumping. With each new level, 1 skill point and 5 characteristic points are given. The latter are divided between strength, agility, health and mana.

Items are traditionally divided into rarity levels: common, enchanted, rare, legendary, collectible and craft. They can additionally increase individual characteristics or provide various bonuses, such as increased drop of coins from monsters.

Every player has a world randomly generated… That is, there are no two similar locations of monsters and objects with small objects. There are no usual saves, here, every time you exit the game, you will reappear in the base camp, and from there continue your journey, retaining the loot and experience.

It’s still the same world, but in a new wrapper

This is exactly how it is from start to finish. The fact is that the developers technically took an old game and put modern graphics on it. Fans of the original will immediately see something familiar in the “novelty” that they have known for many years.

And it’s not just that. If you really want to ponder, then you can include the original 2000 graphics… But I still recommend looking at the updated design, because it looks just amazing.

Game world full of details, high quality 4K textures, the maps are well-designed and supplemented with small elements that did not allow technology to be added in the early 2000s.

I also liked the cave system. Now you really can’t see anything around, only the area around the player is highlighted, and the edges can only be seen on the drawn map. And how cool it is to look at the updated special effects: fire looks natural, lightning strikes brightly, fireballs highlight their route, explosions are voluminous and spectacular, and so on.

Out of 7 characters, I personally chose a necromancer, he can, due to his small army, practically not participate in battles at all, but in parallel explore locations and look for secret passages. No, the army of the dead still needs to be supported and taken part in battles, but at least you won’t have to get into the thick of battles.

Plus, you can always go to the camp take a mercenary with youwho will help with travel. He also has his own leveling, and he needs to give away some of the loot (clothes and weapons) so that he too can deal more damage to enemies.

There are only a couple of things that I didn’t like. Well, this, I think, is personal quibbles:

1… The stamina bar remains. The whole first act, she will pester anyone. Then, after a certain leveling up, you will forget about it.

2… The inventory is tiny, and there is no way to expand it. From the word at all. He will be the same throughout the game. And you will have to deal with its management VERY often.

3… Server problems. But most of them have already been corrected.

Try it. You’ll like it

Diablo II Resurrected is a great game and a perfect remaster. This is one of the rare occasions when a really old game can interest new players.

Such projects want to be praised and spend a lot of time in them. The only pity is that it is not available for mobile devices. But hopefully Diablo Immortals will reach release someday.

Diablo II Resurrected costs only RUB 2,000 on PC, RUB 2,500 on PlayStation 4/5, $ 60 on Xbox and RUB 4,000 on Nintendo Switch. And no, it is not available on macOS, as it was with the original. Launching on Macs is possible only from under Windows.

