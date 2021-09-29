Rockstar Games is tired of reports about Grand Theft Auto 6

Company Rockstar games started blocking messages about Grand theft auto vi on its official YouTube channel. Attention was drawn to this by users who are tired of waiting for the announcement of a new action-adventure movie and regularly contact the developers with questions about the continuation of the super-hit series. It is reported that fresh messages with the phrase “GTA 6” quickly disappear both under the old videos of the authors, and under the new …

Earlier, Rockstar Games announced a re-release of Grand Theft Auto V for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S consoles, which infuriated the audience.…

According to well-known insider Tom Henderson, the sixth Grand Theft Auto won’t hit the market until 2024 or even 2025. In July, he drew a live sketch based on the inner concept art of the highly anticipated game.…

The image shows a woman with a submachine gun, flaunting next to a sports car. Presumably, this is the main character of the game. …

According to Insider, she works in a team with men who will also be playable protagonists of Grand Theft Auto VI, and specializes in technology and hacking. Henderson previously called her “the brightest person in the group.”… There are no details about the male characters yet.

In the background of his sketch, Henderson depicted high-rise buildings, palm trees (the scene is modern Vice City), airplanes in the sky and a man with a jetpack.

Grand Theft Auto V sells 150 million copies …

