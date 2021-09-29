Salma Hayek lit up her big breasts – photo – Glamor – tsn.ua

The actress also boasted a slender waist.

Famous Hollywood actress Salma Hayekthat recently shook transverse twine, lit a big bust.

So, on September 2, the artist celebrated her 55th birthday. On this occasion, she decided to remind her fans that she has a pretty appetizing figure. This time, on the Instagram page, the celebrity posted a photo in which she posed against the backdrop of the ocean in a blue one-piece swimsuit.

Salma lit a big bust and delicious hips.

Salma Hayek in a blue swimsuit / instagram.com/salmahayek

“I congratulate myself on my 55th birthday. I look forward to new adventures,” the actress congratulated herself on the holiday, and also intrigued the fans.

Celebrity fans also congratulated her on her birthday, and also noted that they would also like to look like this when they are over 50:

You at 55 have an amazingly beautiful view.

You look like you’re 25

I want to be just like you

We will remind, recently Salma Hayek revealed a secret breast augmentation… Although the actress declared with absolute certainty that her breasts were her own, natural.

