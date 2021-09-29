Salma Hayek was captured in a bar while on vacation

The 54-year-old actress willingly shares pictures from her vacation in a warm country with her subscribers.

Where exactly is resting Salma Hayek does not tell. But on the other hand, she publishes pictures in the blog, which are captured in a swimsuit and light summer mesh dresses.

In one of these frames, the star poses with a coconut cocktail in her hands. Salma is sitting at a table, she is dressed in a black knitted dress, she is holding a large coconut in her hands, the star’s hair is loose, and there is no makeup on her face at all.

Salma Hayek / Instagram Salma Hayek

“Time for coconut”, – the star signed the frame.

In another photo, Hayek is captured in a white knitted tunic dress, wearing a swimsuit. The actress sits at the bar and drinks tequila. She wears tortoiseshell sunglasses and her hair is pulled back in a bun.

Salma Hayek / Instagram Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek / Instagram Salma Hayek

“I love you # tequila, but in moderation,” the actress signed the shot.

Also, Salma Hayek did not leave fans without a frame where she poses in a swimsuit. It perfectly emphasizes the sexy forms of the actress. Well, she showed how she swims in the water, and how she does a handstand in the water too. Hayek is definitely in great physical shape.

Salma Hayek / Instagram Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek / Instagram Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek / Instagram Salma Hayek

Read also: Boasted a slender figure and a magnificent bust: 54-year-old Salma Hayek showed a photo in a bikini

Salma Hayek in swimsuits (12 photos)



Share this: Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Telegram Viber Email Copy link