Semak only needs a victory: today Zenit will play with Malmo – 09/29/2021

In the Russian championship, Zenit again has no equal, but whether Semak’s team will achieve at least some success in Europe is the main question. The match against Chelsea showed that the Russian champion is ready to experiment. The transition to three central defenders without Lovren, but with Chistyakov and Barrios, almost worked, although there can be no synergy yet. The same move helped to defeat Rubin in Kazan, and in the game against Wings, the constantly increasing pressure worked – as a result, the opponent could not stand it and conceded two goals. Dziuba has already regained his form and is marked by effective actions in almost every match.

Malmo won the Swedish championship last year under the guidance of the famous striker but inexperienced coach Thomasson. The Scandinavians made their way to the group stage, winning 4 (!) Rounds in the Champions League tackle – including the Rangers and Ludogorets. The Swedes arrived in St. Petersburg in a good mood, the day before they defeated Orebro 5: 1. The main threat at Malmo comes from Croatian striker Colak (15 goals per season) and Serbian dribbler Birmančević (11 goals).

At Zenit, Karavaev and Ozdoev are still injured, the former will be replaced by Sutormin, instead of the latter, Wendel has been playing for a long time. But Lovren returned to service, Barrios can now return to his position in the support zone. Much is expected from the Brazilians, at one time Malcolm was bought specifically for the Champions League, but injuries all prevented him from showing himself. Perhaps the third time and in the company of Claudinho it will work out. Azmun had problems with his leg, but he returned to duty. In general, Zenit’s line-up is almost optimal.

And this is very, by the way, because this is a match in which the blue-white-blue are obliged to win. This season they are not expected to reach the Champions League playoffs in such a group, but another fourth place will be a failure. Now Zenit has a streak of 8 matches in the Champions League without victories. When to interrupt, if not now? Moreover, Semak already has a sad experience of meeting with Brugge, when his team was also considered favorites. The coach and the players must take into account the mistakes of the past. BC Winline offers odds for Zenit to win with a handicap of -1 for 1.87.