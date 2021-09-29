Sheriff goalkeeper broke Akinfeev’s record in the Champions League – Gazeta.Ru

The goalkeeper of Moldovan Sheriff Georgios Athanasiadis set a Champions League record in the match of the second round of the group stage of the tournament against Real Madrid.

The meeting, which took place in Spain, ended with the score 2: 1 in favor of “Sheriff”. The team goalkeeper made 11 saves. This is the best record in the history of the Champions League among all goalkeepers who, together with their teams, beat the Madrid club at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Before that, the record belonged to two players – CSKA goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev and ex-Milan goalkeeper Dide. Both have beaten Real Madrid in the Champions League, making eight rescues in a game. Dida did it in 2009, and Akinfeev in 2018.

The team, headed by Yuri Vernidub, has two wins and six points. The second is the Spanish club with three points, Inter and Shakhtar have one point each.

Sheriff became the first Moldovan club to play in the group stage of the Champions League. The team from Tiraspol went through four qualifying rounds of the main European cup tournament, beating Albanian Teuta, Armenian Alashkert, Serbian Crvena Zvezda and Croatian Dynamo.