Moldovan Sheriff, who beat Real Madrid in the 2nd round of the Champions League (2: 1), leads Group D, which also includes Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk.

On the 25th minute, the players of the Moldavian “Sheriff” opened the scoring in the match with Madrid “Real”. The guests organized a quick attack, Cristiano ran down the left flank and gently hung into the penalty area, where Jasurbek Yakhshiboev jumped out and sent the ball into the far corner of the goal with his head. In the 65th minute, Karim Benzema converted the penalty assigned to a foul on Vinicius. A minute before the end of regular time, Traore fought in the penalty area of ​​Real Madrid, the ball bounced to the ex-player of Tambov Sebastian Thiel, who adjusted to him and delivered a magnificent blow to the far top corner.