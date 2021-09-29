“Sheriff’s victory is the answer to all Russian football.” Sport-Express

Four-time Olympic champion in biathlon Alexander Tikhonov reacted to Sheriff’s victory over Real Madrid (2: 1) in the Champions League match.

“The victory of the Moldovans is the answer to all Russian football,” Tikhonov told SE. – I do not criticize them, I just give facts. Criticism is the lot of weak people. Moldova is the Smolensk region without an economy, without infrastructure, but Moldovans are ready to beat anyone for their country. This is what we are missing today. There is no ideology in Russia today. So I criticized Dziuba, and Orlov wrote that Tikhonov is a populist, and Dziuba is great, and remembered some kind of criminal case of mine. Guberniev and Orlov do not care deeply whether Russia with the anthem will win Zenit or Krasnodar. We have no concept of the country’s prestige. Sport of the highest achievements is the face of the state ”.

The Olympic champion compared the situation in football with the situation in other sports.

“Athletics has collapsed, kicked out from everywhere – there is no national anthem and no flag. Biathlon 14 years in the rubble, more than 30 cases of doping, kicked out of the international federation, and no one understands. And in football too. We have been flying out of all cups for decades. And on “Match TV” beauties and former football players sit for hours, talking about something, instead of showing some kind of sport, history. After all, we had football – Yashin’s football, and we were Olympic and European champions, but now what? Guberniev said that the results of past years, the Olympic Games, the World Championships are all bullshit. So we came to bullshit, ”added Tikhonov.