Shinnik’s fans arrest Vladimir / Shinnik Yaroslavl fans arrest / Shinnik Yaroslavl Vladimir torpedo / Shinnik’s fans were detained in Vladimir / Shinnik’s fans were arrested | 76.ru

– There was a moment when the fans were moving along the roadway, but one of the guys said that there were traffic police officers who guided the crowd in this way. We walked a maximum of one hundred meters along the road. Then the police officers told to go to the sidewalk, and everyone moved to the sidewalk, – said Yuri.

Then the fans went to the stadium, where the police officers were already waiting for them, who told them to go to the paddy wagons in which the prisoners were transported. The fans refused to do this, so the police officers, according to Yuri, in a rather harsh manner began to detain the fans and push them into the cars. According to Yuri, the police interpret their actions as an unauthorized march. Also, eyewitnesses said that fans shouted obscene chants.

– We were brought to a temporary detention center, herded into a walking yard, where we stood in the rain from five o’clock in the evening until one in the morning. There were about a hundred of us there. One by one they summoned, interrogated, watched the video recordings. As a result, the police had complaints about 40 fans. The rest, like me, were released. Arrest trials were held today. One fan was fined 20 thousand and released due to illness. The rest were sentenced to five days of arrest, – said Yuri.