Silicon Lottery, offering select Intel and AMD processors, closes

The online store Silicon Lottery, known for selling select CPUs, has announced its closure. Meticulous binning of Silicon Lottery has always been interesting for enthusiasts, and the prices for such copies sometimes exceeded twice the recommended value. For example, AMD Ryzen 9 3950X overclocked all cores up to 4.15 GHz was offered for $ 1500, and Intel Core i9-10900K overclocked up to 5.1 GHz – for $ 950.

The company says the store had to close for a number of reasons. The main one is that recently the K-series processors have already been sorted by Intel and “squeezed out” as much as possible in frequency (the Core i9-11900K is, in fact, the selected Core i7-11700K). This fact severely limits the selection of copies, because buyers can already select the desired product.

In addition, after the outbreak of the pandemic, a shortage of semiconductor components and components began, which led to a disruption in the supply and availability of goods. Finally, Silicon Lottery offered a CPU scalping service. However, Intel in the top models switched to using solder under the heat spreader cover, which made the service unnecessary.

The online store will close on October 31, 2021. All orders posted on the website will be completed by November 30, 2021. Alder Lake-S processors will not make it into the Silicon Lottery assortment in time.

A source:

Silicon Lottery