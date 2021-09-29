Stars benefiting from their marriage – details, photos – Glamor – tsn.ua

Also on the list are Macaulay Culkin and Paul McCartney.

Someone gets married because they love their soul mate, and someone else – because they love money, fame, or want to finally run away from home. Read about which of the stars benefited from their marriage in the material.

Milla Jovovich

The actress, in spite of her mother, jumped out to get married at the age of 16. Her first choice was Sean Andrews, a partner in the movie “High in Confusion”, who at that time was 22 years old. The problem of young Mila was that her mother controlled her daughter in everything, including income. Therefore, in order to become financially independent, the girl hurried down the aisle. But two months later, the marriage was annulled at the request of Jovovich’s mother. The actress says that at first she was angry with her, but then she herself realized that the love was gone. After that, Mila got married two more times, but at a more conscious age. She is now married to director and producer Paul Anderson and has three daughters.

Miranda Kerr

The model first married Orlando Bloom at the age of 27. After the divorce, it was rumored that her real love was not the actor, but his fees and popularity. The model also dated billionaire James Parker and Joe Lowe. She received $ 8 million worth of jewelry from the latter. As a result, the model switched to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, whose fortune is estimated at $ 2 billion 100 million. They announced their engagement in July 2016, a year after they met, and got married in 2017. Despite the marriage, the couple signed a contract, according to which, after the divorce, Miranda will not be able to claim anything.

Kim Kardashian

Long before Kanye West, at the age of 19, Kim married music producer Damon Thomas, and down the aisle, according to the star, she was under the influence of drugs. The couple divorced three years later. Kim’s next husband was basketball player Chris Humphries, after a divorce from whom she received $ 2 million, and another $ 1,100,000 for photos from the ceremony and almost $ 100,000 for photos from a bachelorette party.

Cher

The pop music legend met her future husband in a cafe when she was 16 years old. Then Sonny Bono worked as an assistant to the music producer Phil Spector. At first, their relationship was friendly and the future star agreed to live with Sonny, in exchange for cooking and cleaning the house. Later, thanks to Sonny Sher, she began to work on backing vocals in Phil Spector’s studio, and the relationship of friends grew into a romantic and professional one. The couple began performing together. Thanks to the marriage, Cher made a brilliant career, although it lasted only four years.

Macaulay Culkin

He became popular early and very early (at the age of 17) signed with his girlfriend Rachel Miner, who was his age. It is expected that the marriage lasted only two years, and the divorce proceedings lasted for another two years.

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney, 56, married Heather Mills, 30, who was a little-known model in the UK before marrying a musician in 2002. When they parted four years later, Mills asked for $ 250 million, but received only $ 48 million and $ 70,000 a year to support her daughter Beatrice, plus money for a nanny and a private school, which she was very unhappy with. But her career and popularity definitely went up after this marriage.

Olivia Wilde

Hollywood actress and director Olivia Wilde married Tao Ruspoli at the age of 19, and he was 27 at the time. He was and remains the ninth prince of the Italian region of Lazio. Their wedding took place on an abandoned school bus, and then the couple held two more wedding ceremonies, one of which took place in the husband’s mansion, and the second at the parent’s Wilde farm in Virginia. The union lasted seven years and in 2011 the couple filed for divorce. Olivia admits that she and her husband could not grow up in any way and, thanks to the divorce, learned to take care of herself. Therefore, after the breakup, she did not demand any monetary compensation from her husband.

