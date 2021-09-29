The beauty! Shot 12 macro photos on the new iPhone 13 Pro, delighted like a child

One of the many distinguishing features of the iPhone 13 Pro is its macro function. This feature was previously not available in iPhones at all, and so far it is not available for standard models.

I love macro. Other smartphone manufacturers have included macro lenses in their flagship (and not so) devices for several years now. Apple went the other way: its macro lens is actually an ultra-wide camera. This is possible thanks to its very significant improvement in all parameters, as well as the addition of an autofocus function.

It rained almost endlessly on weekends, so I stayed at home. If so, I walked around the apartment and took pictures of the most ordinary, usually uninteresting subjects.

The result, honestly, amazed me as a child. Never before has any iPhone been able to focus on objects so close. And the pictures were unexpectedly high quality.

Here are some good examples of macro photos on the iPhone 13 Pro (Max), plus I will add to them a few conclusions made during the shooting.

Macro Impressions in the iPhone 13 Pro (Max). And tips

► iPhone 13 Pro focuses between 3cm and 15cm. Checked with a ruler. Objects further plus or minus fit into the zone of minimum focus of the main camera, and the iPhone most often switches to it by itself when the lens is removed a sufficient distance.

► You need to keep the iPhone as level as possiblebut a stabilizer is optional. Shaking hands leads to blurry details of the shot, especially around the edges of the frame.

For best results, try to lean on something. Although, I shoot with the iPhone 13 Pro Max in a transparent MagSafe case, and even with my small hands did not feel very much discomfort when taking all these macro photos.



Children’s pencil case.



Water drops on a glass.

► It is desirable to process macro photographs. In less than ideal conditions, such as indoor macro photography, you will get a rather bland image in terms of color rendition, often also dark.

But all this is fixed in just 10 seconds in the built-in iOS photo editor. All photos in the article were edited in it, there was no retouching (except for resizing in mobile Lightroom).

The main strength of the lens lies in the high definition of the picture, taking into account the shooting on a smartphone, and here the iPhone 13 Pro (Max) deserves respect. The actual detailing of the details is not normally done in “Photoshop”, but you are always welcome to tweak the colors and brightness.



Small leaf of the coffee tree. Its real size is three centimeters wide.

► I advise you to press the trigger 5-10 timesto get the best result.

The area of ​​sharpness at such small distances is generally measured literally in millimeters, and even minimal hand movements from the tap on the screen shift it – not to mention the blurring of details in motion.

Having picked up a good angle and composition, it is better to play it safe, push the trigger many times. Then remove the excess.



Braided bracelet for Apple Watch.



A stone, and on it is some kind of insect a few millimeters in size, which cannot be seen with the naked eye.

► iPhone exits macro mode too aggressively. If you overdo it and bring the camera too close, the iPhone itself will switch to the main module, and with some kind of crooked animation.

Apple has already promised to fix this and add a function to disable auto-switching. So far, it is only available for the Video mode in the section Settings -> Camera -> Video Recording and called Fixing the camera mode…



Sponge for washing dishes.



A piece of a child’s toy from IKEA, the real area of ​​the image area is a few centimeters.



An IKEA toy, a sponge and a pencil case, which were shot in the close-up above. Just so you understand what it looks like without macro.

► IOS lacks manual focus for macro… In the next firmware versions, in addition to a separate macro mode, it will be very useful to add a manual focus slider, accessible by swiping from the shutter button or just somewhere else on the screen.

The autofocus in the iPhone 13 Pro (Max) is good, but it is difficult for him to explain on which millimeter of a microscopic object you want to fix your attention. So far, I solve the problem by very slowly moving away or approaching the subject after autofocusing.



Physalis.



Bottle cap.

Macro capability in iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max opens up even more creative freedom. And this awesome, excuse my French. Now you can shoot anything as close as you want.

Having tried the feature on your own, you will be surprised how unusual ordinary objects look in such a microscopic perspective. I spent two evenings with my son just doing this, both were delighted.

So here’s one more (of the unusually numerous this year) reasons to consider buying an iPhone 13 exactly from the Pro series.

