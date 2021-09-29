The creator of the quest about the Bloody Baron from the game “The Witcher 3” went to the promotion

Inside the studio CD Projekt RED there were regular rearrangements. Now the role of the quest director of the role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 takes Pavel Saskowho replaced Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, who left the company this spring. Sasco revealed his promotion to subscribers on his personal Twitter blog.

Recall that earlier, when working on “Cyberpunk“Sasco also worked as a Game Quest Creation Specialist – he was one of the lead designers. Prior to that, the Specialist held a similar position as part of the Writing Team. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt… In particular, he is responsible for the famous arc about the Bloody Baron and the quest with the princess goat.

In his new role, Sasco will continue to develop Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt RED is currently preparing major additions for the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 premiered globally last December on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. A standalone version is currently in production for the next generation PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

