The developers of the System Shock remake are preparing “important news”, but for now they have shown new screenshots

Independent American studio Nightdive on the site of the crowdfunding service Kickstarter reported on the progress of development of the upcoming remake of the cult shooter System Shock.

The team is currently in the final polish phase for enemies, weapons, levels and cutscenes. Nightdive Studios does not want to spoil the impression of the players, but they nevertheless attached several screenshots to their message.

“The last couple of months have been challenging, but we continue to prepare for the launch of the game that you all have been so patiently waiting for. I know there is some confusion with dates and announcements, but such is the unpleasant reality of game development. Nevertheless, I can assure you that System Shock is on the way. “, – stated in Nightdive Studios.

The studio also mentioned that they are preparing for the announcement in the future of some “Important news”, which will help give context to what is happening, but did not go into details.

As for the released screenshots, one of them captures a mutant bird. As it turned out, it was originally cut out of the remake, but later added back – the monster introduces the player to the verticality of the gameplay.

In addition, Nightdive Studios is planning several updates for the System Shock demo, including additional optimizations and complete dismemberment of enemies. The latter will have improved AI, new behavior, animations and reactions to hits.

The release of the modernized System Shock was expected during the summer of this year, but something went wrong, and the project has no new release dates yet. The game is being created for PC (Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store), PS4 and Xbox One.