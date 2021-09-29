The Ethereum co-founder admitted that he helped North Korea bypass US sanctions. He faces up to 20 years in prison | Hromadske television

This was announced on September 27 by the US Department of Justice.

The 38-year-old American, according to the prosecution, back in 2018, began to cooperate with representatives of the DPRK on the development of infrastructure for mining cryptocurrencies. He knew that by doing this he was violating US sanctions.

In April 2019, Griffith went to a blockchain and cryptocurrency conference in Pyongyang – despite being denied permission by the US State Department to travel to North Korea.

At the conference, the American proposed to the top leadership of the DPRK plans to use blockchain technology, in particular, to get Pyongyang an advantage in negotiations with the United States on nuclear weapons.

After Griffith’s arrest, Ethereum founder Vitaly Buterin stood up for him. He signed petition for the release of the programmer, noting that he did not consider his actions malicious. However, Buterin stressed that Ethereum had nothing to do with cooperation with the DPRK.