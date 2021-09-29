The Ethereum co-founder admitted that he helped North Korea bypass US sanctions. He faces up to 20 years in prison | Hromadske television

This was announced on September 27 by the US Department of Justice.
The 38-year-old American, according to the prosecution, back in 2018, began to cooperate with representatives of the DPRK on the development of infrastructure for mining cryptocurrencies. He knew that by doing this he was violating US sanctions.
In April 2019, Griffith went to a blockchain and cryptocurrency conference in Pyongyang – despite being denied permission by the US State Department to travel to North Korea.
At the conference, the American proposed to the top leadership of the DPRK plans to use blockchain technology, in particular, to get Pyongyang an advantage in negotiations with the United States on nuclear weapons.
After Griffith’s arrest, Ethereum founder Vitaly Buterin stood up for him. He signed petition for the release of the programmer, noting that he did not consider his actions malicious. However, Buterin stressed that Ethereum had nothing to do with cooperation with the DPRK.
The US Department of Justice notes that the provision of goods or services to sanctioned countries is possible only with the consent of the Office of Foreign Assets Control. But Griffith did not apply for such an agreement, therefore he deliberately violated the law.
The American’s defense argued that he was simply telling publicly available information. Gruffudd’s trial was supposed to be on September 27, but he made a deal with the prosecution and pleaded guilty. The man faces up to 20 years in prison.
Even before working at Ethereum, in an interview with The New York Times in 2008, Griffith described himself as a hacker who was creating “Small PR incidents for companies and organizations”, which he didn’t like. The verdict should be announced on January 18, 2022.