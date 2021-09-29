“The expert will lead the game, Zhamnov is the ideological inspirer. Very decent chances of winning the Olympics “, says Krikunov about the national team – Hockey

Former head coach of the Russian national team Vladimir Krikunov shared his thoughts on the chances of the national team under the leadership of Alexei Zhamnov at the 2022 Olympics.

– I remember how it all happened in 2006.

The NHL team will arrive the day before the start of the Olympics, in fact, the team will have only one training session before the tournament. And then immediately the games.

And this is where the main problem lies. The fact is that Zhamnov never led the team during the match.

It seems to me that he will be in the national team more likely some kind of ideological inspirer. And the game will be played by the same Oleg Znarok, or someone else from Zhamnov’s experienced assistants.

– What are the chances of the Russian national team to repeat the success of Pyeongchang at the Olympics?

– Very big! We have the number one goalkeeper in the NHL. Plus a very strong defense. And the attack is brilliant – Kucherov, Panarin, Sanya Ovechkin …

Very decent odds to win another Olympics. Therefore, all this struggle for the place of the head coach of the national team is useless. God grant that in the end everything will turn out as it should.

Although, judging by September, everything can still be expected. There are four months left before the Olympics. The main thing is that during this time four more new options for the head coach did not arise, – said Krikunov.

