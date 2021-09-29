The first trailer of the movie “Trapped” with Megan Fox in the title role has been released

Megan Fox in Trapped Trailer

The official trailer for the new movie “Till Death” with Megan Fox in the title role has appeared online.

In a thriller with elements of horror, the heroine of 35-year-old Megan Fox appears as an unhappy woman in marriage. In the story, she and her husband, played by the Irish actor Owen McKenna, celebrate the anniversary of their family life. In the morning after the celebration, the heroine finds herself handcuffed to the body of her dead husband. In addition, two killers are hunting her.

The American actress and fashion model appears at the beginning of the trailer as a seductive and gullible wife. In the process of the trials that befell her, the heroine becomes bold and resourceful, desperately clutching at life.

The slogan of the painting “Together forever” with black humor hints that the wife, even after the death of her husband, is chained to him without the opportunity to free herself.

The film was directed by Scott Dale, for whom it will be his feature film debut. The premiere of the film is scheduled for July 1 in Russia.

For the Transformers star, this summer will be rich in premieres. At the end of July, a film with Megan Fox in the title role – “Midnight in the Grain Field” is also released. It was on the set of this picture that Megan began dating her new lover Colson Baker (better known under the pseudonym Machine Gun Kelly), for whom she left her husband Brian Austin Green.