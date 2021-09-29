The main events of the Russian summer biathlon championship – 2021: Latypov’s speed, Loginov’s absence, Garanichev’s disease

The summer Russian biathlon championship in Tyumen was a big test for biathletes, the result of several months of preparation. The main start of the summer season was missed by the athletes who are already included in the first stages of the World Cup. But even without them, the races turned out to be interesting. Not without scandals, loud words and bright returns.

Latypov’s speed

Perhaps the most striking performance at the Russian championship was the performance of the leader of the national team Eduard Latypov… In the sprint race, he beat everyone even with two penalties, and in the relay race he ran for the Bashkortostan national team at the last stage and pulled the team from ninth place to second, having won over the leader for more than a minute. In the individual race, Latypov performed unsuccessfully, having made four misses, but this is understandable – at the training camp in Sochi, he caught enterovirus and after arriving in Tyumen ran in a state far from optimal.

After the sprint, the senior coach of the Russian national team Yuri Kaminsky noticed that Latypov had a “perfect race” even though he missed the mark. “He showed how leaders should run. I am absolutely satisfied with what Edik showed at a distance, ”Kaminsky emphasized.





“He doesn’t represent much of himself yet.” Latypov may become the new leader of the Russian national team

In the relay, as Latypov himself said, he did not play any tactical games, but from the very start, based on the current position of his team, he rushed after him. In a hopeless situation. And turned the ninth place into silver. It seems that with the fourth stage in the relay, the coaches of the national team do not need to invent anything – Latypov in each race, regardless of its status, proves that he is ready to do the impossible.

When the team of Bashkortostan was congratulated by everyone on the prize place, those who ran in the first and third stages Valentin Mikhailov and Alexander Babchin almost unanimously said: “Congratulations to Latypov, he did everything, and we are just ballast.”

Absence of Loginov, Garanichev and Khalili

Latypov is the undisputed leader. Where are the others? We didn’t run at the Russian championship Alexander Loginov, Evgeny Garanichev and Karim Khalili, which raised a lot of questions in the spirit – again, those who got into the team without selection, ignore the official start?

Only the absence of Loginov raises relative questions. He left Tyumen just before the start of the national championship, explaining this by the imminent addition to the family. At the time of the end of the competition, no one congratulated Alexander in the team chat. Apparently, there is nothing yet.





“It never happened before.” The Russian national biathlon team prepares for the Olympics in a new way

Garanichev and Khalili were in Tyumen and trained according to their plan. Both with signs of a cold, spoke in the nose. Both of them and the temperature rose. Running in this state is, of course, impossible. “I got sick just after getting in good shape at the training camp in Tyumen. By the Russian championship he almost recovered, but did not risk it, now it would only get worse. We are still preparing for the winter season, ”explained Garanichev.

Debutant Sniper and Debutant Runner

Yesterday’s juniors showed themselves excellently in front of the national team coaches Daniil Serokhvostov and Denis Tashtimerovwho started the season for the first time as part of the main team.

Serokhvostov, always distinguished by speed, in this component was second only to Latypov. But he also looked decent at the turn, becoming the second in the sprint. And Tashtimerov generally demonstrated phenomenally fast and almost flawless shooting. He became the third in both the individual race and the sprint, and in the relay at the first stage he was hacked to death with Matvey Eliseevpassing your stage with the best time.





At the Russian championship, the biathlete threw a part of the stick at his opponents. Whom did you want to get into?

It is interesting that Serokhvostov and Tashtimerov work in different groups: Daniil – with Yuri Kaminsky, Denis – with Sergey Bashkirov… And both seem to have secured a spot in the IBU Cup without any qualification. Though it might be worth trying these guys at the World Cup too.

“Yes, she runs like a man!”

In the women’s part of the competition it was interesting to see the return to the official Russian starts Margarita Vasilyeva and Christina Reztsova… One missed the season due to three flags and a stupid disqualification, and the second became a mother.





“It’s unforgivable.” Russian biathlete at the summer World Cup was punished for an extra shot

Vasiliev, frankly, was not impressed. She looked average at the summer world championship in Nove Mesto, and even worse at the Russian championship. Especially in the shooting, which Margarita did not go at all. In the relay, for example, she ran the fourth stage for the team of the Krasnoyarsk Territory and ran third to the final shooting. And she left the distance after three penalty loops without the slightest chance of medals.

Reztsova just appeared in excellent shape. At the same time, she prepared for the season on her own, even without a shooting coach. “Dad came to me once, but this is clearly not enough. As well as shooting work in general, ”admitted Christina. Five misses in the “individual” did not prevent her from running into the top 6 with the best speed, in the sprint she shot flawlessly and became the second after Irina Kazakevich, and in the relay she helped her team win silver.

“Of course, there is still room for improvement, because this is only an intermediate stage of preparation,” said the young mother. Such a performance could not go unnoticed by the head coach of the Russian national team Mikhail Shashilov. He said that he considers Reztsova as a candidate for the main team, but in any case, she will have to start with the IBU Cup, since Christina does not have the necessary rating points to compete in the World Cup due to maternity leave.





Russian Kazakevich missed the victory at the summer World Cup in the last shooting. How so?

In terms of speed, Reztsova lost only to Kazakevich. Irina generally showed that now she has no equal in this component in Russia. During the sprint in the coaching area, one could hear: “Yes, she runs like a man, all movements are man’s, that’s where the health wagon is!” Kazakevich made two misses, but her speed helped her win. Like Latypova in the men’s sprint.

Bad hands and loud arguments

Were at the national championship and scandalous situations.

For example, at the coaching council during the discussion of the selection criteria for the women’s team for the first stages of the World Cup. Mikhail Shashilov stated that only one athlete will be selected for the team through control starts, and he will name five himself, regardless of all the criteria. Representatives of some regions did not agree with this proposal. As a result, the conversation went on in a raised voice, but the proposal of the head coach was nevertheless accepted.

Shashilov refused to name the five “untouchables”, but stressed that he would make his choice based on the shape of the athletes in November, and not in the third decade of September.





“The main thing is the result, not the words.” Why Eliseev is forgiven for conflicts in the Russian national team

Matvey Eliseev’s words to the head coach of the men’s team, Yuri Kaminsky, were also discussed. The athlete, whom the coach excluded from his group, is now training with Sergei Bashkirov. Eliseev said that Kaminsky wouldn’t greet him now, and he himself wouldn’t shake hands with him. At the same time, the senior coach included Matvey in the team for the pre-New Year stages of the World Cup without any selection. Both then said that they would communicate in the national team at the World Cup in the same way as last year – through a different coach.

The championship is over. Qualifying starts are ahead. True, athletes will fight for them for the minimum number of vacancies in the main team.