The Manchester United defender is only 29, but his career has died with injuries and angry fans. Ferguson expected greatness from him

The match of the third round of the League Cup between Manchester United and West Ham on September 22 was remembered not only by the away victory of Londoners: defender Phil Jones was included in the application of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team for the first time in 20 months. He never came out, but even being a backup after a long absence was a great achievement. From the history of the footballer’s injuries, it’s hard to believe that he is not 30 – since 2010, Phil has suffered 23 injuries and missed more than 200 matches. He had problems with his knee, hamstring, ankle, tibia, shoulder and back. 454 days have elapsed between the FA Cup match against Tranmere Rovers on January 26, 2020 and appearing on the bench against West Ham.

“The knee swelled after every workout,” Jones recalled. – I kicked the ball and felt agony. For several years I prepared for matches and told myself that I should not play. I saw my comrades looking at my swollen leg – they thought the same thing. ” When the pain reached an unbearable level, the player turned to the Spanish surgeon Ramon Cugat. He prescribed injections, but therapeutic treatment did not help, and Jones agreed to the operation. Last August, he had a knee drilled in several places to allow blood flow and build up damaged cartilage. The recovery was delayed due to pandemic restrictions – Phil had to sit in quarantine for weeks in order to fly to Cugat in Barcelona and back.

Throughout the long recovery period, Solskjaer has consistently supported the defender, though patience was running out even for the United legends. Rio Ferdinand said that Jones is a talented reservist in the main team and advised the former team-mate to leave Manchester as soon as possible. The Norwegian coach instantly stood up for Phil: “Such comments are unacceptable. Phil went through a terrible stretch with injuries. I understand better than anyone how hard it was for him. Since my appointment, he overcame knee pain and gave his best for the club. I also missed two years due to a similar injury, so I am especially pleased to see that he is close to returning. ”

Solskjaer is one of the few to defend Jones and not drive him out of the team. Phil has long been out of favor with United on the pitch, but the manager realizes how cruel it would be to give up on him now that the player has gone through so much suffering. The defender’s problems are connected not only with physical health, but also with mental state – for most of his career, he has to endure bullying from his own fans. In the recent interview Jones told The Times how hard it is for him and his family to cope with the uninterrupted flow of hate on social media and in real life. Even when Phil hit the start more often and was less likely to get injured, he was teased for ridiculous tackles and creepy grimaces. Then he treated trolling with humor, but in recent years, this attitude drove him deeper and deeper into a psychological pit.

From a talented football player who was considered the main heir to Vidic and Ferdinand, Jones turned into a meme. The younger generation of fans did not even see him play, and those who caught Phil’s peak performances were still driven from the team. “I ended up at the very bottom, never felt worse,” the Englishman admitted. – I came from training and considered myself a wreck. My head exploded with thoughts, I sobbed. ” In stores and restaurants, fans shouted to Jones that he was shit, and he felt even more humiliated when he explained to his daughter why strangers hated him. They wished his wife and other relatives dead on social networks, and Phil himself stopped using Twitter in 2017. Then he thanked the chef in one of the restaurants in Manchester for a wonderful dinner, and the fans destroyed him with aggressive calls to find a new club.

When Manchester United announced their contract extension with Jones until 2023 in February 2019, the tweet received more than 6,500 replies – far more than the news on Solskjaer’s and Rashfords’ individual Premier League titles posted that day. Subscribers recalled how Phil butted the ball with his head while lying on the lawn, and fell funny in the confrontation with Messi. Due to vicious attacks, the Englishman abandoned the solemn friendly match, which is traditionally organized for football players celebrating 10 years at the club. Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs, Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick received similar honors, but Jones knew that in his case, the celebration would only lead to another surge of bullying. “Who will come to this game besides my parents?” – the footballer joked sadly.

Unlike Paul Pogba, who is often criticized by fans for his outrageous behavior and expressive style, Phil leads a quiet and calm life, but even his status as a veteran and 224 games with United do not save him from inhuman attacks. This collapse is in stark contrast to the attitude towards Jones in the summer of 2011, when he first moved from Blackburn. Then journalists and coaches vied with each other to celebrate the potential of the 19-year-old Englishman, and his teammates admired him in every interview.

Alex Ferguson became interested in Phil back in January 2010, when the Rovers beat Manchester United in the FA Youth Cup. Then the prodigy was not released, but after a year and a half the Scottish coach still insisted on his own. He was convinced by the match against Blackburn in the Premier League – Manchester defeated the opponent 7: 1, but the very young Jones looked worthy against the background of experienced comrades. “He was a terrific match against Didier Drogba,” Rovers’ Keith Andrews recalled against Chelsea. – At the age of 18, Phil was already surprising in size, went into bold tackles, broke through the center. I’ve seen a lot of young talents – Robbie Keane, Joleon Lescott, Dele Alli. I can say for sure that Jones looked stronger than any of them. ”

The first few seasons of his adult career, Phil was constantly and deservedly praised: his ability to perform in almost any position, courage and strength reminded not of modern football players, but of brutal stars of the 1960s, ready to die on the field. Bobby Charlton compared him to Duncan Edwards, the most talented Little Busby to die in hospital after the Munich disaster. Satisfied Ferguson said after another title in May 2013 that Jones could become the greatest player in United history.

Phil’s coaches rated Phil just as highly. Fabio Capello drew analogies with Baresi and Hierro, Gareth Southgate called him the best defender in the country, although by that time Jones was already worried about frequent injuries. High expectations had the opposite effect: they put pressure on the player and made him feel useless due to unjustified predictions. He made more than 40 appearances for Manchester United in his debut season alone, and has appeared on the field only 32 times in the past three years. Frequent changes in the leadership did not make the task easier.

Van Gaal and Mourinho rarely trusted Jones, plugging holes in the lineup and giving them strange challenges – for example, with the Iron Tulip Phil had to take corners, although he was never famous for outstanding crosses. Without playing practice, the Englishman lost his shape and confidence, and problems with self-esteem and constant pain led to new mistakes and ridiculous own goals. The injuries were accumulating due to the operation, which he underwent back in 2012. Then the surgeon had to remove the meniscus in the right knee, which worsened the condition of the entire bone structure.

Years later, Jones realizes that the chances of returning to the top tier are minimal, but still refuses to give up: “I feel like I started my career all over again because I missed so much time. Feels like I’m not 29, but 25 or 26 “. Phil has played several U21s and will soon be on the pitch with the main team – at least for a couple of minutes and with a big score in United’s favor. After all the tragedies experienced, even such an episodic comeback will still be a huge victory.

