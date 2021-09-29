The price of new pixels was leaked to the network. She is impressive

According to GSMarena.com, representatives of a major European carrier (which one is not specified) have already found out the price of two new Google smartphones – Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. They were surprised: it turned out to be less than expected.

Pixel 6 will be presented in two memory configurations: 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB. According to the source, they will cost 550 and 650 euros, respectively (translated at the current exchange rate: 46,700 and 55,200 rubles). For comparison: Pixel 5 with its mid-range chipset and basic dual camera cost 8/128 GB version – 630 euros (53,500 rubles at the exchange rate).

The price of the Pixel 6 Pro starts at 900 euros (76,500 rubles at the exchange rate). This model should have three memory configurations: 12/128 GB, 12/256 GB and 12/512 GB. It is expected that each option will be more expensive by about 100 euros (8500 rubles at the current exchange rate).

The difference between the base model and the Pro model may seem quite large, but this is understandable by the large hardware gap. Besides the increased RAM and storage capacity, “Proshka” will get a larger and clearer screen (6.7 inches QHD versus 6.4 inches FHD), a Samsung E5 LTPO panel, faster charging (33W), and a 4x telephoto lens.

Please note that the two models will be in different colors and there will be limited selection in some countries. In Russia, the arrival of new flagships is hardly worth expecting. Officially, Google smartphones are still not on sale. So, the current flagships Pixel 5 are available only in “gray” stores: