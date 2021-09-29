the shop of selected processors Silicon Lottery closes – AMD and Intel have learned to sort the chips themselves

The overclocking phenomenon has existed for a long time due to the presence of a noticeable difference between the nominal frequencies of many processor models and the maximum possibilities for increasing them. Silicon Lottery sorted processors by overclocking potential, replaced the standard thermal interface, which made it possible to sell selected processors at a premium. Now businessmen are forced to admit that this model has outlived its usefulness.

After seven years of development, the Silicon Lottery online store is forced to admit that it will cease operations on October 31 of this year. All orders for removing the cover from customer processors and replacing the standard thermal interface must be completed by November 30th. Business owners attribute such a difficult decision to an unfavorable coincidence.

First, processor manufacturers have learned to sort the crystals themselves in such a way that there is no longer any significant headroom for overclocking. More capable specimens become older models of the family, less capable ones are implemented as younger ones, and the latter are already deprived of the previous potential for increasing productivity by the efforts of an ordinary user.

Secondly, the business of replacing the plastic thermal interface under the cover of the processor heat spreader with Intel’s return to the use of so-called solder has also outlived its usefulness. The time, materials and effort spent on replacing the standard thermal interface no longer justify itself in terms of improving the temperature regime of the processor or increasing the maximum frequency in overclocking. Let’s not forget that such a modification always deprived the processor of the proprietary warranty, and Silicon Lottery had to replace it with its own. The “liquid metal”, actively used for such modifications, was not a panacea for problems with high processor heating either, because due to its high plasticity, it simply left the space where it was originally applied. The procedure had to be repeated regularly, which was not within the power of all enthusiasts. Actually, Intel’s switch to solder for attaching the processor cover to the crystal increased the risk of damage during dismantling, which only increased the senselessness of this procedure.

As representatives of Silicon Lottery explain, everything has recently been aggravated by the notorious shortage of components – the company received batches of processors with a long delay, and the patience of customers had to be tested in the most serious way. Business owners do not exclude that at some point they will think about resuming core activities, but so far the conditions are not conducive to this.