The State Duma deputy praised Zagitova as the host of a popular TV show: Winter Sports: Sports: Lenta.ru

State Duma Deputy Svetlana Zhurova told how she perceives the Olympic champion in figure skating Alina Zagitova as the host of the Ice Age TV show. In an interview with !, Zhurova admitted that first of all she considers Zagitova a professional athlete.

Zhurova stressed that she perceives Zagitova as the Olympic champion of Pyeongchang, who is learning to be the host of a popular show and is being watched by millions of fans. The deputy recalled that when the Russian figure skater, the silver medalist of the 2006 Olympics Irina Slutskaya began working in the Ice Age, she also had a lot of questions from professional presenters.

“Of course, they are not masters of broadcasting, but they are masters in sports and on ice. Everyone knows them and associates them with figure skating. And this is much more important than [то]as they say at this moment. They will still learn everything. At the end of the season, Alina coped well enough with her duties. Although, of course, for the first time she was very worried, ”Zhurova emphasized.

The State Duma deputy added that Zagitova acquired the skills of a presenter in practice. In her opinion, the activity of the athlete now raises much fewer questions than at the beginning of her television career. Claims cannot but appear, since Zagitova is not a professional presenter, concluded Zhurova.

Earlier it became known that figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva will also take part in the Ice Age show. The premiere is supposed to take place on October 2. Together with Zagitova, the show will be hosted by the Olympic champion of Salt Lake City Alexei Yagudin.