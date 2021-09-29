To play the beta version of Battlefield 2042 comfortably, you will need an RTX 3060 graphics card and an SSD

Electronic Arts publishers in a special publication on their official website revealed the system requirements for the beta version of the shooter Battlefield 2042 from the developers of DICE and Ripple Effect Studios.

Recall that in early August, thanks to a leak, the preliminary system requirements for Battlefield 2042 became known. As it turned out, they were somewhat more modest than those published now.

In particular, in comparison with the previous revision, Battlefield 2042 has become more demanding on the processor (specifically produced by AMD) and video cards – especially in the recommended configuration.

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit);

processor: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (instead of AMD FX-8350);

video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 560;

video memory: 4 GB;

RAM: 8 GB;

DirectX version: 12;

storage space: 100 GB (HDD);

Internet connection speed: not less than 512 Kb / s.

Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit);

processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (instead of AMD Ryzen 5 3600);

video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (instead of RTX 2060) or AMD Radeon RX 6600 (instead of RX 5600 XT);

video memory: 8 GB;

RAM: 16 GB;

DirectX version: 12;

storage space: 100 GB (SSD);

Internet connection speed: not less than 512 Kb / s.

As part of the upcoming “beta” of Battlefield 2042, users will be given the opportunity to try the “Capture” mode, in which battles are fought for sectors with several flags, the “Cosmodrome” map and four specialists.

Beta testing of Battlefield 2042 will take place on all target platforms of the main game from October 6 to 9: on October 6 and 7, pre-order owners and EA Play subscribers will be able to familiarize themselves with the project, and from October 8, everyone will be able to see the project.

The release of Battlefield 2042 is expected on November 19 this year on PC (Steam, Origin, Epic Games Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S. Preload client “beta” will be available from October 5.