truth and myths about collagen

The stars are not used to hiding their beauty secrets. They easily share their favorite products and life hacks, and many of them are available to a wide audience. For example, one of the healthy trends that is actively gaining momentum is collagen. Kylie Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Elle Macpherson, Salma Hayek, Shayleigh Woodlin and Halle Berry confess their love for this superfood. The latter prefers to replenish the body with collagen using a broth that she cooks herself:

My secret is broth. It is cooked on bones, which must be boiled for at least 8 hours. But I like to boil them for 24 hours until the bones release gelatin-collagen and trace minerals that support the immune system and help maintain healthy joints, bones, ligaments and tendons, as well as hair and skin.

Halle Berry Her colleague Jennifer Aniston has gone further: she not only consumes collagen in the form of a food supplement, but she also became the creative director of the brand that produces collagen:

I have always believed that beauty care should start with health, and now I want to tell others about the importance of taking collagen. Eating right and taking supplements is how I start my day.

Jennifer AnistonLena Kozhina, the founder of the Matcha Forest brand and co-owner of the Japanese bistro J’PAN, tells about which collagen is especially useful and what myths are hovering around it.

Collagen is a product of the future that will stop the aging process of the whole organism. The main thing is to choose the right collagen, as not all of them are effective and safe. For example, collagen peptides can reduce the quantity and quality of wrinkles in 3-4 months. The intake of peptides throughout the year is equal to the rejuvenation of the body for 4 years. They regenerate external and internal damage to the body, restoring joints and reducing pain in case of inflammation.

Myth: To get enough collagen, you need to add certain foods to the diet (jellied meat, fish, etc.)

First you need to understand that we cannot get the required amount of collagen from food. There are several forms of collagen: regular collagen, gelatin, and collagen peptides. Regular collagen and gelatin have molecules that are too large to penetrate effectively into the walls of the small intestine and then be distributed throughout the body. Japanese scientists have been able to break down the molecular chain of collagen by hydrolyzing collagen. Therefore, collagen peptides appeared – low molecular weight proteins of high purity, which are much easier to digest and most effective compared to ordinary collagen. When we drink them, they enter the bloodstream and are delivered to our cells. Collagen peptide does not form a gel and is easily soluble in cold water, odorless and tasteless.

Myth: Cheap collagen works too

The production of high-quality and effective peptide collagen is an expensive and complex process, unlike the production of gelatin, so often under the guise of cheap collagen, you are slipped a gelatin product that does not work due to the fact that gelatin cannot penetrate into the bloodstream. It is necessary to choose peptide collagen, since it has the highest bioavailability and you will see the effect after 1-2 months of intake. This will affect the skin, hair, nails and joints.

Myth: Collagen tastes terrible and is impossible to drink

If you buy a cheap, low-quality product, then most likely it will be that way. Very often, manufacturers try to hide this taste by adding flavors and sugar to the collagen itself, making it also harmful. Fish collagen peptides have practically no taste or smell, they can be easily drunk with water and added to your favorite drinks: coffee, tea, juice or smoothies.

Myth: Collagen should be drunk in courses and be sure to take a break

Collagen peptides do not need interruptions, they can be drunk all your life on an ongoing basis. And cheap animal collagen can thicken the blood (property of gelatin) and provoke thrombosis.

Myth: Animal collagen and fish collagen work the same

Animal collagen is the most popular type, which is obtained by processing the top layer of the hide, as well as the joints and cartilage of cattle. The cost of such a supplement is small, but animal collagen can cause an allergic reaction, is not very well absorbed and is inferior in the amount of nutrients to fish.

Fish collagen is an alternative to bovine, pork and chicken collagen. It is obtained from the skin and scales of marine and freshwater fish. In terms of amino acid composition, it is closer to that of a human, therefore it is much better perceived by the body.

When choosing collagen for home, be sure to pay attention to its type. There are more than 20 of them, but the most significant are three types:

Type I – is found in the skin, tendons, ligaments, muscles, bones, teeth and connective tissue. It makes up 75% of the total collagen in the body. Typically, fish collagen is type I.

Type II – is found in cartilage and eyes, but makes up less than 10% of the total collagen in the body;

Type III – found in muscles, blood vessels and skin. It makes up 15% of the total collagen in the body.

Myth: When taking collagen, you need to drink vitamin C

This is not necessary if you are drinking collagen peptides. They do not need to take vitamin C, as they have a low molecular weight and are easily absorbed into the body. Taking vitamin C uncontrolled is not a good idea, it is better to consult a doctor.