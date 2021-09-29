Usyk called people who criticize Ukrainians for taking photos with Russians “sick” :: Olympiad Diaries :: RBC Sport

The world heavyweight boxing champion called the attacks on Ukrainian athletes a “hype”. So he reacted to the criticism of the athlete Maguchikh, who was photographed with the Olympic champion Russian woman Lasitskene

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk considers people who criticize Ukrainian athletes for taking photos with Russians to be “a little sick”. He stated this during a press conference.

“This is a hype. People are now infected with hype, they want to be talked about, to be heard about. <...> A little sick, what can I do here, ”Usyk said.

During the Tokyo Olympics in August, Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Maguchikh posed for a photo with Russian Olympic champion Maria Lasitskene. The athlete herself at the Games earned a bronze award.

Because of the photo, a wave of negativity fell on the Ukrainian athlete in social networks, and the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar promised to hold a conversation with the Maguchikhs. At the same time, the deputy minister asked critics to stop reacting harshly to the athlete.

The painter noted that the Maguchikhs have the military rank of junior sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the information on the CSKA website, for which Lasitskene stands, the Russian athlete has the title of captain of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Despite the criticism, Maguchikh was supported by the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada and the wrestler Zhan Beleniuk, who also performed at the Tokyo Olympics and earned the only gold medal for Ukraine. “I am 100% sure that Yaroslava did it at the moment when you become an Olympic medalist and you are in a state of euphoria, she sincerely hugged her rival, with whom they competed,” Beleniuk said.

In support of the Maguchikhs, the bronze medalist of the Olympics, Ukrainian karate Stanislav Goruna also spoke out.

The athlete herself said that she took a picture with Lasitskene, as she “wanted to hug the whole world” after winning a medal.

After the final of the “Diamond League” in Zurich, where in early September the champions in 32 athletics disciplines were determined, the Ukrainian athlete again found herself in the same photo with Lasitsken.