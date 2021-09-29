Usyk spoke about the criticism of the Ukrainian athletes who were photographed with the Russians: Summer sports: Sports: Lenta.ru

Boxer Oleksandr Usik shared his opinion about people criticizing Ukrainian athletes for taking photos with Russians. He made a statement on the topic during a press conference broadcast by YouTube channel USYK17.

Usyk spoke out against critics of Ukrainian athletes. “People are infected with hype, they want to be talked about. I do not want to advertise these people in any way. They are a little sick, ”the boxer said.

At the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Maguchikh posed for a photo with Russian woman Maria Lasitskene. This happened after the high jump competition. Lasitskene won a gold medal, Maguchikh became a bronze medalist. Sportswomen, congratulating each other, were photographed in an embrace. In Ukraine, Maguchikh was criticized. The country’s Ministry of Defense called the athlete for a conversation.

34-year-old Usik is a native of Simferopol. The Ukrainian athlete is known for speaking Russian during public appearances.

On September 26, Usyk played a duel against Anthony Joshua in London. The Ukrainian boxer won by unanimous decision – 117-112, 116-112, 115-113. Usyk became the world champion according to the versions of the World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and International Boxing Organization (IBO).