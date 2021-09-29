Western Digital Introduces WD Red SN700 NVMe Drives with Increased Resource

Western Digital has expanded the WD Red series with new SN700 M.2 NVMe SSDs, designed specifically for use as caching modules in network attached storage (NAS). The manufacturer indicates that the new items are suitable for round-the-clock operation under constant loads, and their important feature is a high write / rewrite resource.

The WD Red SN700 series includes five storage capacities: 250 and 500 GB, as well as 1, 2 and 4 TB. All are based on 3D NAND TLC flash memory chips. The manufacturer does not indicate which controller is used in the devices, but states that it supports the PCIe 3.0 interface and complies with the NVMe 1.3 specifications.

The declared speed of sequential reading in new products, depending on the model, is from 3100 to 3430 MB / s, and sequential write – from 1600 to 3100 MB / s. Random read IOPS (input / output operations per second) for a particular model range from 220 to 550 thousand, and for random write – from 180 to 520 thousand IOPS

Drives are suitable not only for data storage, but also for workloads, including virtualization and multi-user co-authoring. It is noteworthy that Western Digital gives a five-year warranty on all WD Red SN700 models and claims a guaranteed rewrite resource of 500, 1000, 2000, 2500 and 5100 TBW respectively. This makes the new items very attractive for ordinary users who want to purchase a durable drive.

Models of WD Red SN700 drives with a volume of 250 and 500 GB, as well as 1, 2 and 4 TB are estimated by the manufacturer at 65, 80, 145, 290 and 650 dollars, respectively. The company did not specify when they will go on sale.