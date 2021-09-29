what do the tattoo on the body of brother Kim Kardashian mean?

If you remember who Avril Lavigne is, then you will be wondering why on the body Brodie Jenner there is a tattoo with her name. But we will focus not only on the name of the singer. Men 24 will tell you what the tattoos on the body of the brother of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner mean.

It is interesting Sylvester Stallone: ​​what do Rambo’s tattoos mean?

1. MLO

On the upper side of the right hand, the letters MLO are tattooed.

Meaning: MLO applies to local Malibu residents only. This tattoo is done by the youth who live in this city. Brody got this tattoo since he was born in California. Immediately remember that he starred in the show “Princes from Malibu”.

2. Tattoo with a surname

On the left side of Brodie’s body, Jenner’s surname is vertically tattooed.

Meaning: it is not difficult to guess that Jenner is the surname that he received from his father, who was then still called Bruce Jenner. Now he is, by the way, a woman. And his name is Kaitlyn Jenner.

3. Roman numerals

On the inside of his right arm, just below the elbow, there are tattooed numbers XXV.

Meaning: the number 25 has a special meaning for the model and the actor. Avril Lavigne has the same tattoo. Next, we will tell you where she is.

Remarkably Alexander Ludwig: what do the tattoos on the body of the star of the series “Vikings” mean?

4.April

On the inside of his left arm, just below the elbow, there is a tattoo with the name Avril and a star instead of a dot above the letter i.

Meaning: Brody got himself a tattoo with the name Avril Lavigne, because they were dating. However, this did not last long – from 2010 to 2012.

5. Letters B and TCB

The side of his right wrist is tattooed with the letter B. And on the inside – the abbreviation TCB and a zipper.

Meaning: the letter B stands for the name of his father, Bruce Jenner. Brody is a big fan of Elvis Presley, which is why he got his famous tattoo with the TCB motto, which stands for “Taking Care of Business”. Lightning means it happens in an instant.

6. Tattoos with letters

Three letters are tattooed on the inside of his left wrist.

7. Tattoos on fingers

Brody’s right arm is covered in many small tattoos. On the index finger there is a switch button. On the middle finger there is a cross between two lines with two dots tattooed under them. The ring finger is adorned with the letter T and two dots tattooed under it. An arrowhead can be seen on the right thumb. And on the underwire – different symbols. There is also a row of letters on the model’s hand itself.

Read also Ben Affleck: what do the tattoos on Batman’s body mean?

Brodie Jenner is a fan of minimalist tattoos, which are essential for a model and actor. Therefore, it is not at all necessary to score yourself wholeNSe sleeves. Sometimes a few small drawings are enough to emphasize your image and character.