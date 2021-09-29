what is known about Megan Fox’s personal life

Social network Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s romance began in 2004 on the set of The Queen of the Screen. At that time, the aspiring actress was 18 years old, and her future spouse was already thirty. He just got out of the relationship and dreamed of taking a break. But Megan set a goal – to gain the location of a famous and charming partner. No sooner said than done. In 2006, the couple got engaged. But in 2009 they made the decision to end the relationship. In 2010, they played a secret wedding in Hawaii, which was attended by the actor’s son from his first marriage. Megan managed to establish friendly relations with the boy. Later, the couple had three sons of their own.

At the end of May this year, it became known that Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green broke up. The actor unequivocally hinted at the reason for the separation – his wife cheated on him. Megan made no excuses. A month later, she appeared in the company of a famous rapper and did not hide her love.

Meghan and Brian’s children live with their father most of the time. Paparazzi pay attention to the fact that one of the actors’ sons wears girlish dresses and generally looks like a girl. In many ways, the child resembles the daughter of Angelina Jolie Shiloh, who, on the contrary, associates herself with the boy.