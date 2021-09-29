Xiaomi introduced NFC Mi Pay Strap – NFC straps for contactless payment

Today in event time “The future of contactless payments“ v As part of the Global Fintech Festival, Xiaomi presented an unusual wearable device – NFC Mi Pay Strap.

What it is?

Is not fitness tracker and not smart watch , a regular strap, put on wrist. Its main feature – the presence of an NFC chip for contactless payments.

While information about product is very small. By in fact, in Twitter published only an advertising poster that shows the strap itself and says about that he will appear very soon. When exactly – nor poster, nor Xiaomi representatives are not clarify.

Today we announced our entry into the FUTURE OF CONTACTLESS PAYMENTS at the Global Fintech Festival. Thrilled to announce that we will be launching the Xiaomi NFC Mi Pay straps soon. Working with @RuPay_npci, RBL & Zeta to make this happen. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/5yD2eywhPO – Raghu Reddy (@ RaghuReddy505) September 28, 2021

However less in companies noted that they are already working in cooperation with various financial firms in India including RuPay, RBL and Zeta. In other words, it is confirmed that the NFC Mi Pay Straps will arrive at India and is likely to be part of Mi systems Credit or Mi Pay from Xiaomi.

It can be assumed that the straps will be inexpensive, since neither screen, nor other “toppings“ at they are not. A they will come out are they on international market – one can only guess.

A source: @ RaghuReddy505, Gizmochina

