Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G review: a completely different smartphone

Table of Contents

Positioning

We have already reviewed the Mi 11 Lite. Partly for this reason, the release of the Mi 11 Lite 5G was delayed. Indeed, in fact, these smartphones differ from each other only in the chipset (Snapdragon 780G versus Snapdragon 732G) and the front camera (20 MP versus 16 MP). However, the difference turned out to be, if not colossal, then quite significant. With a more powerful chipset, the Mi 11 Lite 5G feels like a brand new smartphone. I will say more. The real Lite version of the flagship should be just that.

From a marketing point of view, the Mi 11 Lite 5G is a lightweight model of the flagship Mi 11 line. And relief here on all fronts. Not only is the chipset and cameras weaker, but also smaller in size and weight. The smartphone weighs only 159 grams.

In addition to the compact size, the user can be encouraged to buy:

Fresh and powerful 5nm Snapdragon 780G chipset

1 billion color AMOLED display with HDR10 + support, 800 nits of brightness and 90 Hz refresh rate

Matt glass body in different colors

Almost flat 64 MP main camera module + 20 MP front camera

Fast charging 33W

Two speakers

NFC

Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (5 nm), Octa-core (1 × 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 3 × 2.2 GHz Kryo 670 & 4 × 1.90 GHz Kryo 670), Adreno 642 graphics

Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (5 nm), Octa-core (1 × 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 3 × 2.2 GHz Kryo 670 & 4 × 1.90 GHz Kryo 670), Adreno 642 graphics Operating system: Android 11, shell MIUI 12

Android 11, shell MIUI 12 Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4X / 128 GB UFS 2.2 combo microSD slot

8 GB LPDDR4X / 128 GB UFS 2.2 combo microSD slot Screen: 6.55 inches, AMOLED, resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, aspect ratio 20: 9, dot density 402 ppi, 1 billion colors, HDR10 +, 90 Hz, 500 nits

6.55 inches, AMOLED, resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, aspect ratio 20: 9, dot density 402 ppi, 1 billion colors, HDR10 +, 90 Hz, 500 nits Battery: 4250 mAh, fast charging 33 W

4250 mAh, fast charging 33 W Main camera: 64 MP, f / 1.8, 26mm (wide), 1 / 1.97 ″, 0.7µm, PDAF 8 MP, f / 2.2, 119˚ (ultra wide angle), 1 / 4.0 ″, 1.12µm 5 MP, f / 2.4, (macro), AF 4K @ 30fps video recording, 1080p @ 30/60 / 120fps; gyro-EIS

Front camera: 20 MP, f / 2.2, 27mm (wide), 1 / 3.4 ″ 0.8µm

20 MP, f / 2.2, 27mm (wide), 1 / 3.4 ″ 0.8µm SIM card: 2 Nano-SIM

2 Nano-SIM Network and data transmission: GSM 900/1800/1900, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, NFC, IrDA, USB Type-C 2.0

GSM 900/1800/1900, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, NFC, IrDA, USB Type-C 2.0 Sensors: fingerprint scanner (side), accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, compass

fingerprint scanner (side), accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, compass Other: with NFC, no 3.5 mm jack, splash protection IP53

with NFC, no 3.5 mm jack, splash protection IP53 Materials: Corning Gorilla Glass 6

Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Dimensions: 160.5 x 75.7 x 6.8 mm, 159 g

160.5 x 75.7 x 6.8 mm, 159 g Price: 37,990 rubles









Equipment

In the box:

Smartphone

Charging and cable

Case

SIM card tray clip

Case

The documents

Appearance

The appearance of the Mi 11 Lite 5G definitely outperforms the regular version of the Mi 11 Lite. If the younger model had a mirrored back (it looked stunning, but quickly covered with fingerprints), then the older one has a tactilely pleasant velvety frosted glass.

Perhaps the main bonus of the matte lid is the absence of fingerprints.

At the bottom there is a charging connector, a speaker and a slot for 2 Nano-SIM cards, one of which can be replaced with a microSD card.

At the top there is an infrared port and a noise canceling microphone.

All controls are on the right side. Volume control, as well as a power button combined with a fingerprint scanner. The latter, by the way, works great in any conditions.

There is nothing on the left side.

There is a protective film on the screen. And underneath is Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

The speaker is conveniently located. No need to look for a position to put the phone to your ear.

Comes with a handy silicone case. Wearing it or not is a difficult choice. The smartphone is so thin and light that the case is good for it. A couple of extra millimeters of thickness will not hurt.

Screen

6.55 inches, AMOLED, 1 billion colors (10-bit depth), resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, HDR10 + support, 90 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch processing frequency, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Delta E≈0 color accuracy, 36.

The smartphone has exactly the same AMOLED panel as in the younger version of Mi 11 Lite. After the design, the bright juicy AMOLED screen is the second wow factor. Somehow you don’t expect such a compact smartphone to have such a gorgeous screen.

I took Mi 11 Lite 5G as my main smartphone for my mini trip south. I enjoyed watching Netflix on the road with HDR10 +, playing Genshin Impact and reading books, setting the ash font on a black background. I can tell right away that everything looks gorgeous. Perhaps the only half-minus: the flicker elimination item has disappeared from the menu. Not to say that sadness is a misfortune, but he liked to turn it on in the evenings.

The brightness of the screen is almost the same as that of the Mi 11 Lite, but 10 nits more. However, this is an error. The result is 830 nits in auto brightness mode. In manual mode, the brightness clearly matches the declared – 500 nits. A funny moment. In the description, Xiaomi writes about the super-high color accuracy Delta E≈0.36. However, in terms of measurements, such accuracy occurs when the sRGB color gamut is selected in the settings. But when DCI-P3, then there is an accuracy of Delta E≈1.58 (which, in principle, is also very good). However, these are already such trifles that are important only to graphic designers who will show mock-ups on their phones. The general user in the settings will choose the setting “automatic vivid”, which will adjust the colors depending on the environment. But, in general, there are a lot of image settings here, and even the most fastidious users will be satisfied.

All other screen settings are typical. You can choose the refresh rate of the screen (60 or 90 Hz), there is an Always On screen, etc. Since the material will be seen by readers of varying degrees of preparedness, let me remind you that a high refresh rate does not always work. Selecting 90Hz will give you smoother scrolling of the menus. When launching specific applications and games, support from the developers is also important. So somewhere there will be an increased frame rate, and somewhere not.

Performance

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 780G chipset. And this qualitatively changes the impression of working with a smartphone. However, this is logical. The Mi 11 Lite scored a relatively modest 348,000 points in the AnTuTu test. Mi 11 Lite 5G knocks out 531,231 points. And this is quite at the level of past flagships (for example, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra).

Accordingly, this level of performance, coupled with a bright screen, allows you to run any games and applications with pleasure.

In addition to the chipset, the second (and in some ways even the main) component of success is fast RAM and storage. It is good memory that allows you to quickly launch applications and switch between them. The Mi 11 Lite 5G has excellent flagship performance.

Well, below are the rest of the performance tests.

Camera

The smartphone has a system of 3 cameras:

64 MP, f / 1.8, 26mm (wide), 1 / 1.97 ″, 0.7µm, PDAF

8 MP, f / 2.2, 119˚ (ultra wide angle), 1 / 4.0 ″, 1.12µm

5 MP, f / 2.4, (macro), AF

It has exactly the same camera system as in the Mi 11 Lite. Perhaps, if you find fault, I would like a 12 MP wide angle. The rest of the smartphone shoots gorgeous, allowing you to take a variety of pictures.





The Camera app is typical for all Xiaomi smartphones. Quite simple and concise. The only nitpick is that the macro mode is not on the “More” tab, but is hidden in the main mode shutter, where you don’t expect to see it.

Let’s start with the macro camera. The fact is that it seems to shoot even a little better than in the Mi 11 Lite. Perhaps the fact is that Mi 11 Lite worked on the MIUI 12 shell, and by the time the Mi 11 Lite 5G was tested, the stable MIUI 12.5 had already arrived.

The macro camera is surprisingly good, with autofocus too. If usually in smartphones a macro camera is a marketing fiction, then in Mi 11 Lite 5G it is a full-fledged module. See how great the bump turned out. The camera can be used as a mini-microscope. Smartphone capabilities encourage experimentation. Distance from the lens is approximately 3.5-4 cm.









However, instead of a macro, you can always use the main camera.

The daytime camera gives a good stable result, typical of a 64MP lens. We should also note the wide angle. It allows you to take non-standard shots. But 8 MP is not enough, here 12 MP would be optimal.





Perhaps, with a minus sign, one can note the work of artificial intelligence, which processes photos too rigidly.

At dusk and at night, use the “Night” mode. Without it, the result will not be very good. But look what great photos we got in the temple.

The portrait mode and selfie camera do their job well. Quite clear separation of the background. The degree of blur, of course, can be set in the settings and after the fact already in the “Gallery”.

I cannot call the result of the Mi 11 Lite 5G phenomenal, but it is a good average. On Instagram, photos look great.

Battery life

Thin body and light weight mean not too large battery. However, 4200 mAh is quite a decent value. Here, of course, you should remember about the bright screen, which shines at 500 nits even in manual mode. Accordingly, in the PC Mark test, the smartphone received a modest 5.5 hours rating.

I took Mi 11 Lite 5G as my main phone on my trip to the south and was very pleased. For example, take a look at the screenshot of a typical day below. The smartphone was actively used as a navigator, more than 200 pictures were taken, Telegram was regularly used, and in the morning, out of curiosity, I ran the AnTuTu test for the second time. The smartphone weathered a busy 15-hour day.





If we talk about games, then in Genshin Impact at maximum manual brightness, you can play a little over 5 hours. Along the way, it should be noted that the smartphone consumes very little in standby mode and in any tasks when the screen is off (I regularly used the device for distributing Wi-Fi).

As a result, we get a good smartphone that will last a whole working day. However, if you keep the screen on all the time, you shouldn’t expect more than 5 – 5.5 hours of screen operation.

Communication features and shell

In terms of communications, the smartphone is fully equipped. Excellent speech transmission, good speaker volume margin, microphones efficiently filter third-party noises. The smartphone has Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 (by the way, the device can work as an access point, distributing Wi-Fi 6), there is an IR transmitter that can be used as a remote control for equipment. And GPS quickly catches satellites, allowing you to use your smartphone as a navigator.





The smartphone runs on Android 11 and the latest version of the shell from Xiaomi – MIUI 12. In the near future I will review the shell. In principle, there are not very many changes compared to MIUI 12. Most would like to be called aesthetic and cosmetic. Below is a link to the MIUI 12 shell review.

Conclusion and competitors

It seems to me that the decision to buy the Mi 11 Lite 5G is made not so much rationally as by the soul. Be sure to watch the device live and hold it in your hands. I had something similar in my time with the MacBook Air. When I looked at the photo and read the characteristics, I turned my nose up, and when I saw and held it live, I immediately bought it. Here is the same thing. Live magic of Mi 11 Lite 5G has a positive impact on all the friends who have seen this smartphone with me.

In the segment of up to 40 thousand competitors, the Mi 11 Lite 5G is full. Another point is that the smartphone has a rather specific positioning. This is the device for those who want a compact, lightweight and elegant smartphone. The same Galaxy A72 weighs over 200 grams and is made of plastic with a rather simple design. Although the device has IP67 protection.