Zhamnov told if he sees Znarka next to him on the coaching bench at the Games in Beijing

The new head coach of the Russian national team, Alexei Zhamnov, answered the question of whether Oleg Znarok will be present on the coaching bench at the upcoming Olympic Games in Beijing in 2022.

– Oleg Znarok has already signed a contract with FHR, he was sent a contract without a position …

– While everyone is in the waiting stage. Let’s wait until October 12th. And everything will be clear there…

– But you see that Znarok will stand with you on the coaching bench?

– Honestly, I am not yet ready to answer this question. because a consultant and a trainer on the bench are two different jobs. Everything will rest on those candidates with whom I am currently negotiating… You need to understand whether they are interested in it or not. So I’ll repeat that you have to wait until the deadline. And then we will understand who is responsible for what, who will be on the bench, enter the coaching staff, work as a consultant, and help us. There are many questions now. But I have two weeks to give you answers for all vacancies.

– And how many people can stand on the coaching bench at the Olympics?

– Maybe four, and five, and three. We with those guys who will work in the coaching staff must decide for ourselves how much we need, – said Zhamnov.

We will remind, initially in the media there was information that the Russian national team will be headed by Oleg Znarok, but later Vladislav Tretyak denied these reports.

On Monday, a meeting of the expert council of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR) took place, at which Zhamnov’s candidacy was agreed. Znarok and Valery Bragin will join the coaching staff as consultants.

The Beijing Olympics will be held from 4 to 20 February.

