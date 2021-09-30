13-year-old student Eteri Tutberidze went to Evgeni Plushenko

Two-time Olympic figure skating champion Evgeny Plushenko reported that the 13-year-old skater Mark Lukinin the team Eteri Tutberidze, moved to his academy.

“Mark, welcome to our Angels Plushenko club,” Eugene wrote.

The post is available on Evgeni Plushenko’s Instagram

This season, Lukin became the fourth at the Moscow Open Championship.

Evgeni Plushenko – two-time Olympic champion (2006 in singles skating, 2014 in team competitions), two-time silver medalist of the Olympic Games (2002 and 2010), three-time world champion (2001, 2003, 2004), seven-time European champion (2000, 2001 , 2003, 2005, 2006, 2010, 2012), four-time winner of the World Grand Prix finals in figure skating (1999/2000, 2000/2001, 2002/2003, 2004/2005), world champion among juniors (1997) and ten times champion of Russia.

