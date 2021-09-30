17 little-known facts about the movie “The Mask”

A modest, shy bank employee is so insecure that he feels insecure with beautiful girls. By the will of fate, a magic mask falls to him, and Stanley Ipkis acquires the ability to turn into an invulnerable cartoon creature from funny comics. The film-bomb of 1994, when millions of viewers around the world were bewilderedly asking: “Who is this Jim Carrey, and where did he come from ?!”

1. Director Chuck Russell said that initially the project “The Mask” was started as a rather tough horror film based on the comic book of the same name, but later transformed into a comedy that became a benefit performance for Jim Carrey.

2. Chuck Russell also claims that Jim Carrey saved the studio a lot of money on special effects because his facial expressions were so flexible and caricatured that they did not require digital processing.

3. Jim Carrey was paid only $ 450,000 for his work in the film. The deal was very lucrative for New Line because it was signed before another Jim Carrey movie, Ace Ventura, was a big hit in 1994. For the third film by Jim Carrey, “Dumb and Dumber” brought the actor a fee of $ 7 million.

4. For Cameron Diaz, this role was the debut.

5.New Line Cinema did not want Cameron Diaz to star in the film, as she was a model with no acting experience, but director Chuck Russell insisted on her participation so much that he threatened not to shoot the film without her participation.

6. Although Vanessa Williams was unable to get the role of Tina, she recorded one of the songs in the movie “You Would Be My Baby”, which sounds at the very end of the film.



7. Susan Boyd sings for Cameron Diaz in the film.



8. The scene in which Jim Carrey runs away from the gangsters chasing him and takes a used condom out of his pocket with the words “Oops, wrong pocket” was an actor’s improvisation.

9. According to the original idea, the huge teeth of the Mask were to be used only for silent scenes. However, Jim showed dexterity and learned to speak using these “overgrown teeth”, which gave additional eccentricity to his hero.

10. The bright yellow costume that Jim Carrey’s character wears was prepared by costume designers at the request of the actor. So Jim wanted to pay tribute to his mother, who sewed a similar costume for him for his first movie auditions.



11. In the film, Loki is called “the god of evil”, which he is still not. Nevertheless, the character of Loki is conveyed quite correctly, the dual nature of this trickster is reflected by Stanley (the light side) and his rival (the dark side).

12. The hero of Jim Carrey in ordinary life was turned on cartoons. Therefore, it was decided that, becoming a Mask, the hero will portray various cartoon characters. As a result, such famous characters from Warner Bros. like Taz, Bugs Bunny and Pepe Le Pew.



13. During a shootout in a nightclub by Jim Carrey, “Ask yourself one question! “Are you lucky?” Well, are you lucky? ” is a reference to the Dirty Harry movie. Interestingly, Jim Carrey appeared in the last Dirty Harry movie – The Dead Pool (1988) in a cameo role.

14. After being shot, Jim Carrey says, “Tell little Tim I’m not coming home this Christmas.” Little Tim was a character in Charles Dickens’ novel A Christmas Carol. By the way, Jim Carrey played Ebenezer Scrooge in the animated version of this book by Dickens directed by Robert Zemeckis fifteen years later.



15. To preserve the facial expressions of Jim Carrey’s face, the creators had to abandon the rubber mask, and use makeup.



16. Stanley’s line after his arrest (“No! It wasn’t me! It was a one-armed man!”) Is a clear parody of The Fugitive (1993), in which Dr. Richard Kimble (played by Harrison Ford) was convicted of killing his wife, despite his pleas that the real killer was in fact a one-armed man.

17. When Stanley wakes up from his sleep and sees Milo licking his ear, a freshly opened can of peanut butter with a knife sticking out of it is visible on his nightstand, showing how the team got the dog to perform the trick.