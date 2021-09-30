20 Things You Probably Did Not Know About Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

When we were teenagers, horror films were at their peak: big-budget slasher films, monster films, body horror, and psychological thrillers.

There have also been several big-budget adaptations of classic horror novels, one of the most notable being Francis Ford Coppola’s interpretation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

20.Gary Oldman hired a voice coach to make his Dracula voice more creepy

Gary Oldman always does his best, and in Coppola’s film he did not disappoint. However, in his opinion, he lacked one thing … the eerie timbre of his voice in the role of Count Dracula.

To make his voice suitable for the role, Oldman decided to hire a vocal coach. The coach helped Oldman lower his voice an octave to give him the eerie quality he thought was necessary.

19. Take a closer look: the laws of physics work differently when Dracula is around

During the preparation of Dracula, Francis Ford Coppola decided to implement an interesting concept. Coppola decided that the laws of physics would not remain the same when creatures like vampires were around.

To convey this, Coppola decided that the shadows would move independently of each other: rats would run across the ceiling and water would drip upward. It wasn’t the only magic on set, Coppola had a few tricks up his sleeve.

To perfect the scene in which Dracula’s bride rises out of bed, the team consulted with a real-life magician.

18. Before filming the film, the actors read the entire novel.

Before filming the film, Coppola wanted the Dracula actors to get a good feel for the plot. To accomplish this, he brought the main cast of the film together to read aloud the original Dracula novel.

According to Anthony Hopkins, the assignment took two days. Coppola wanted to emphasize the emotional aspects of the story and asked the actors to take this into account in their interpretation.

17. Mina’s memories of a past life secretly point to the origin of Dracula.

In the scene where Winona Ryder’s character recalls her past life as Elizabeth, she says she remembers the land beyond the great forest. This is a small Easter egg on the theme of Dracula, since the literal translation of the word “Transylvania” is “land beyond the forest.”

The Count’s origins are also mentioned in the scene where Dracula serves Jonathan Harker with dinner upon his arrival at the castle, with the Count mentioning that his ancestors were members of the Dracula Order.

In fact, there was the Dracul Order (Dragon), which was a knightly order that fought against the Ottomans in the Balkans in the 1400s.

Vlad Tepes, on which the character of Dracula was based, was known as “Draculea”, which means “son of the Dragon”, his father was a member of the Order.

16.Gary Oldman and Winona Ryder didn’t get along during filming

During Winona’s rehearsals, Ryder and Gary Oldman seemed to get along well and even became friends. However, after filming began, Ryder and Oldman appeared to have a falling out, and the atmosphere between them on set became tense. The rest of the actors had no idea what happened, which led to this strange state of affairs.

Ryder later revealed that while working with Oldman, she “felt danger” and that his acting style seemed too intense to her.

She went on to explain that Oldman was going through a difficult divorce at the time and that they have become good friends since then.

15. Keanu Reeves attributed his much-criticized performance to being tired

Keanu Reeves has been criticized by both critics and viewers for his performance in Dracula, and one of the critics called him “out of place.” Reeves’ attempt to portray the London accent has also been called “the worst accent in cinema.”

One particularly sarcastic review stated that Reeves had to “noticeably restrain himself so as not to end every sentence with the word” dude. ” Reeves defended his poor performance, claiming that he starred in Bram Stoker’s Dracula after several other productions and was physically exhausted as a result.

14. Liam Neeson wanted to play Van Helsing

Many famous actors have played the role of Professor Abraham Van Helsing in various productions of the Dracula story, including Hugh Jackman and Christopher Plummer. In Coppola’s film Dracula, Liam Neeson put forward his candidacy for the role of Professor Abraham Van Helsing, and his candidacy was very actively considered.

Neeson was relatively famous at the time, although not to the same extent as after the release of Schindler’s List. As soon as Anthony Hopkins showed interest in the role, it was offered to him. At the time, Hopkins was still at the pinnacle of The Silence of the Lambs’ success, and the producers were clamoring for his attention.

13. The original trailer was filmed because it was deemed “too stressful” for a general audience.

In the original Dracula trailer, the logo was formed from blood on uneven ground and then flashed scenes from the film. However, this was deemed too stressful to be shown in theaters for a wide audience, and as a result it had to be removed. The studio also asked the producers to remove from the film. some of the most violent scenes. This was to ensure that the film retains an R rating rather than an NC-17 rating.

12. Gary Oldman agreed to the role because of one line in the script

When Gary Oldman read the script, he decided to take the role because he was attracted by one particular line. Obviously, he liked the idea of ​​being able to say to someone the phrase “I crossed the oceans of time to find you.”

11. There is only one special effect in the whole movie.

Coppola insisted on using practical effects as much as possible and refused to use CGI effects in the film. Having hired a standard visual effects team, he was disappointed when they told him that the effects he wanted to achieve were impossible without the use of modern technology.

After firing them, he hired his son to get the effect with old cinematic tricks. One of the most interesting filming effects occurs when Jonathan Harker sits on a train en route to Transylvania and looks at a map overlaid on his face.

It was a lively effect achieved by simply projecting a map image onto Keanu Reeves’ face on set.

10. The film crew was too embarrassed to ask the actresses from Bride of Dracula to play their scenes nude.

In the comments on the DVD, Coppola made a startling revelation about what was happening behind the scenes. According to the director, the three actresses who play Dracula’s brides have agreed to be nude in the film.

However, when the time came, the production crew was too embarrassed to ask them to take off their clothes. Coppola asked his son Roman to remind them of this, but he refused, saying that he was “too timid.” In the end, Roman turned this task over to a stage worker, who happily agreed.

9. Coppola insisted on including “Bram Stoker” in the title of the film

According to Coppola, he included this name because he has a tradition of including author names in the titles of his films. He cites several examples, including The Godfather by Mario Puzo and The Rain Seller by John Grisham.

However, his claim is disputed by others. They argue that the title had to include the name due to legal concerns. According to them, Universal said it owns the rights to the simple name “Dracula.”

8. Gary Oldman carried a photo of his baby son with him for particularly emotional scenes

In order to fully immerse himself in the role of Dracula, Oldman went to some pretty extreme measures. In the scene where he mourns Elizabeth’s corpse, he should have looked the part.

To achieve this, Oldman carried a photograph of his young son Alfie with him and looked at it before filming for inspiration. Surprisingly, Oldman also played a double role in this film, playing the mysterious bus driver when Jonathan enters the castle from the pass.

7. The studio made Coppola build sets instead of spending the entire budget on costumes.

Initially, Coppola wanted to focus solely on the costumes for Dracula, as he believed the actors were “jewels,” and lush costumes would accentuate this. He planned to use a very impressive set, using only shadows and light to create an eerie atmosphere. He also wanted to keep props to a minimum, fearing that it would distract the actors’ attention. Coppola suggested spending most of the costumes budget on these intricate outfits.

However, the studio did not allow him to do this and ordered instead to build the “correct” set.

6. Costume designer has never seen a Dracula movie before.

Costume designer Eiko Ishioka had never seen an adaptation of Dracula before she was hired to work on the film. She was initially hired as a production designer, but soon the producer saw that her true talents lay in costume design.

After seeing some of her sketches, Coppola invited her to take on a new role. Ishioka was Japanese, and because the costumes were similar to Kabuki theater, Oldman’s hairdresser and hair designer studied traditional Kabuki and Geisha hairstyles to incorporate them into unique and sophisticated designs. Each wig has been expertly designed, spending many hours painstakingly weaving each hair individually into the base, as is done in traditional opera troupes.

5. Gary Oldman was unbearable on set

According to one of the extras who participated in the film, during the scene when Dracula first arrives in London and he and Mina meet on the street, there were some problems on the set. Apparently Winona Ryder was struggling to convey an appropriate reaction to seeing Dracula for the first time.

Fortunately (or unfortunately) for her, Oldman came up with … a unique way to get the right reaction. He grabbed a zucchini from a vegetable cart and hid it behind his back when Mina was across the street. When she approached him, he pulled out a zucchini and displayed it in front of his groin, quickly eliciting the reaction Francis Ford Coppola was seeking.

4. Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder could accidentally get married on the set of the movie

Mina and Harker’s wedding was re-filmed at the Los Angeles Greek Orthodox Church. The ceremony was performed by a real Orthodox priest, which meant that Reeves and Ryder were technically married, according to Coppola, Reeves and Ryder.

Ryder regularly mentions this fun fact, jokingly claiming that the couple has been married for almost 30 years. According to Reeves, he regularly receives messages from Ryder with the text “hello husband”.

He claims that at first he did not really believe her. That was until Coppola revealed everything in the comments on the DVD.

3. The film was originally intended to be a television movie.

Ryder first saw the script when it was about to be filmed as a television movie, which was to be directed by Michael Apted. However, Ryder saw perspectives in the script, and therefore decided to refer the script to Coppola.

The couple have not seen each other since she dropped out of The Godfather Part III due to overwork.

The meeting was originally set to discuss an adaptation of Jack Kerouac’s novel On The Road, but she accidentally mentioned the script as she left. Coppola liked the idea and agreed to direct the film, while Apted decided to stay as executive producer.

2. The film drew inspiration from other adaptations of Dracula.

Some elements of the film were taken from previous adaptations of Dracula. For example, the scene of Dracula’s first uprising from the coffin is taken from the film Nosferatu (1922).

The “I never drink … wine” dialogue line has also been used in several previous Dracula films, including the original 1931 version. The idea that Dracula is coming to England to find his reincarnated lost love first appeared in the 1974 film Dracula.

Finally, the scene in which the lunatics in the asylum riot to signal the arrival of Dracula was taken from the 1979 version.

1. For erotic scenes Coppola invited an acting coach.

According to Coppola, he felt uncomfortable filming young actresses in the erotic scenes of Dracula.

Instead, he sought help from acting coach Greta Sikat, who helped guide Frost and Ryder.

However, he did do his part by asking Oldman to whisper seductively to Frost during the scene where she lies on the bed and writhes in ecstasy.