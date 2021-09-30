4 stylish tips from young Steven Spielberg

Even the most unpretentious guys who prefer rich black and graphite gray to all bright shades have their own stylish rules. Well, it is obvious that men who are not afraid to experiment with their appearance also possess several secret techniques. Among them, for example, the young and talented Steven Spielberg of the 1970s and 1980s. We looked at the director’s archival photographs, and it turned out that even then Stephen could teach us all a few style lessons. We think that you should also get acquainted with these tips that will definitely make your looks cooler.

Don’t be afraid of light shades

Many men still avoid pastel colors: apparently, they believe that such colors are suitable only for girls. No matter how it is! Check out how Stephen successfully combines light shades: beige pants look perfect with knitted polo and ribbed socks. Well, what about the combination with a jumper, shirt and shiny bracelet? We think it’s time for you to get a few light-colored models and wear them from March to November (well, the neat ones can wear these things in winter).

Fall in love with colored jersey

Basic models are timeless classics that become boring over time. We advise you to diversify your wardrobe with bright knitwear. Don’t limit yourself to prints and colors: choose a striking striped cardigan, like from the Marni collection, or a vintage version with abstraction worn by young Spielberg. With jumpers, the situation is the same: an item with an argyle pattern, and with unusual embroidery, and with a floral pattern will suit you. The main thing is not to overdo it with the number of shades in the image, otherwise you will look like a poorly dressed mannequin.

Glasses are the best accessory

Most likely, among your friends there are those who still wear frames that look, to put it mildly, tasteless. But it is this accessory that can save even the most unfortunate image. Therefore, it is worth having several glasses models in stock at once. Spielberg recommends giving preference to round options or “aviators”. Well, if you have good eyesight, then get sun protection items or accessories with lenses without diopters (such an accessory will definitely not be superfluous in your wardrobe).

Find your headgear

You can say as much as you like that you don’t like hats because they are uncomfortable. But Steven Spielberg and I know that you simply did not manage to find the very model that will decorate you. These accessories not only save from the vagaries of the weather, but also improve not always successful images. It is possible that you are missing a bright hat or baseball cap with a patch. Try to try on panamas, hats, bandanas, caps: we are sure that one of the hats will definitely make your style cooler.

