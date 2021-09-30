5 films similar to “Memories” with Hugh Jackman

A new film with Hugh Jackman – “Reminiscence”, about a hero who tries to find his missing lover with the help of clues in their joint memories, has been released. Kanobu has selected a few more paintings for those who like the neo-noir atmosphere, fantastic travel through memories and old-school love stories.

Plot

Near future, American city of Miami. Humanity was shocked by two disasters in a row: first, the Third World War happened, and then the water level rose sharply across the planet. As a result, large cities were completely flooded. Residents move around the city in boats, their homes are destroyed, and a comfortable life on the hills has become the privilege of the rich. For many people, the only joy was the memories of a past, happy life. The main character Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman) provides just such an unusual service: he helps people experience them as in reality. Together with his partner Watts (Tendive Newton), he drives a machine that stores memories directly from the human mind. Another client comes to them – May (Rebecca Ferguson), who wants to look at her memories and find the missing keys. Bannister falls in love with her at first sight, and they have a whirlwind romance.

Several months later, May disappears without warning. Watts asks Bannister to forget about her and not waste time looking. But he is sure that sharing memories will help him learn a little more about May’s fate. While dealing with another client, Bannister accidentally sees May in someone else’s memories – and everything he knew about his beloved woman turns out to be a lie. Now Bannister must find her in order to find out the whole truth about their relationship. “Memories” seemed to combine several films at once – a neo-noir detective story, the story of a deceptively beautiful femme fatale, and a sci-fi journey into the world of memory. “Kanobu” offers a few more films, which in one way or another have something in common with the new film directed by Lisa Joy (“Westworld”).

What to see in the spirit of “Memories”

Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind

Photo: Focus Features website

Joel’s (Jim Carrey) and Clementine’s (Kate Winslet’s) tumultuous romance ends abruptly. After another quarrel, Joel learns that her beloved has erased him from memory. He decides to respond in kind and comes to the firm “Lacuna” to get rid of all memories of Clementine. The process has already started, but Joel’s subconscious mind actively resists and hides Clementine in the back streets of memory. Therefore, Joel needs to keep his beloved in his mind, so as not to miss the chance to conquer her again. In Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, the staff of Lacuna make Joel relive all the happy moments with Clementine – so that they can be erased immediately. The image of Clementine from his subconscious helps Joel change his mind and save her from oblivion. In Memories, Bannister’s beloved May also communicates with him through memory. Bannister over and over again relives happy moments from their life together, listens to May’s words, follows the slightest hints. With the help of memories, he tries to understand where his beloved woman could disappear – and return her.

“Remember” (Memento)

Photo: screenshot from the trailer // AMBI Group

The second film by Christopher Nolan is dedicated to a hero with anterograde amnesia – his brain stores information for no longer than five minutes. Therefore, Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce) keeps clues to himself: notes, pictures and even tattoos. Using this system, Shelby tries to find his wife’s killer. The plot of the film develops along two lines. The first is black and white, where the action takes place in chronological order. In it, viewers follow Shelby trying to restore the picture of events. The second line of the narrative is colored, and tells everything that happened before the black and white events. At some point, they unite so that the main character can find out the truth about the murder of his wife. As in “Remember,” in “Memories” there are constant insertions from the past. To find May, Bannister tries to recognize the clues in each of their shared memories. Viewers see the history of their relationship in scattered pieces – from the first meeting to the last, with flashbacks and return to the same memories.

Total Recall

Photo: trailer screenshot // Carolco Films

Paul Verhoeven’s 1990 film has a bright future: people can have pleasant memories with a special machine. The main character Doug Quaid (Arnold Schwarzenegger) really wants to mentally go on vacation. This can be helped by the company “Recall”, which implants false memories in him. But during the procedure, everything does not go according to plan: Quaid begins to “remember” events that never happened to him. Having hardly returned home, he meets a frightened wife who is trying to kill him. Cornered, she tells Quaid the truth: all his memories were artificial, the result of a conspiracy theory. Now Quaid must find those who did this to him – and find out the truth about his life. “Total Recall” and “Memories” have in common the sci-fi side of the plot: in both films, the heroes are interfered with in memory using special machines. The technology of immersion in memories is far from safe and harmless. Nick Bannister knows firsthand that pleasant moments can sooner or later drag a person headlong. And with the horrors of the past, you can even torture people.

Serena from the Mississippi (La Sirène du Mississippi)

Photo: screenshot “Kanobu” // Les Films du Carrosse

The relationship between the rich man Louis Mahe (Jean-Paul Belmondo) and the beautiful Julie (Catherine Deneuve) are developing rapidly. They get to know each other and communicate by correspondence, and from the very first meeting Louis decides to marry Julie. True, she does not quite resemble the photographs sent, and some of the stories about her life do not coincide with the stories from the letters. Over time, the inconsistencies become more and more. But Maheu is madly in love with Julie, so he marries her against suspicion and even shares access to his bank accounts. When Julie disappears without a trace, taking with her twenty-eight million francs, Maheu realizes that his chosen one was an impostor. He decides to take revenge on her and goes in search. In “Memories”, soon after May’s disappearance, Bannister realizes, studying May’s past, reveals his beloved woman anew. And at the same time, she realizes that their acquaintance was not accidental, and along with her beloved one more important memory disappeared from the clients’ card index.

Inherent Vice

Photo: Warner Bros. Movies