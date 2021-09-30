8 Hollywood Actors Who Didn’t Pass Film Castings

Working in Hollywood is about continual improvement in skill. Therefore, only those actors who are ready to take additional courses, prepare for the role for months and work on themselves, achieve success. But even in this case, no one is immune from fiasco. What failures befell the top actors in Hollywood – find out in the material.

Meryl Streep

There is no moviegoer who does not know the work of Meryl Streep. Her acting is always delightful, so it’s hard to believe this legendary blonde was not cast in the movie King Kong.

Audition took place in 1976, when Meryl Streep was already well known as a Broadway actress. However, the producer of the tape, Dino De Laurentiis, believed that the woman was not beautiful enough for the main role. Therefore, Meryl Streep did not pass these tests.

It was like a cold shower for a young girl

– remembered Meryl Streep.



Meryl Streep did not get a role in the movie “King Kong” / Photo Variety

Chris Hemsworth

Film fans immediately associate this Australian handsome man with the courageous and irresistible Thor. However, it turned out that at first the actor failed these tests miserably.

After the first audition, Chris Hemsworth was not even called back. But his younger brother Liam made it to the top five for this role in Marvel projects. But none of these actors ever received a prestigious contract. Then Chris’s representatives intervened in the auditions.

My manager said, “If you like Liam, maybe his older brother will suit you.”

– remembered Except Hemsworth.

And already on the second attempt, the famous handsome man was approved for the role of Thor.



Chris Hemsworth as Thor / Photo DNA India

Henry Cavill

But the actor Henry Cavill, well known to viewers from the TV series “The Witcher”, failed to conquer the authors of the James Bond franchise. The charismatic British cast member was supposed to reproduce the Sean Connery scene when he left the bathroom in one towel. However, Henry Cavill then did not carefully prepare for these screen tests and did not impress the authors of the project with a relief body.

I remember director Martin Campbell told me, “You look a little chubby, Henry.” I didn’t know anything about training or dieting. And I’m glad Martin said that, I respond well to criticism. It helps me to become the best, – said Henry Cavill.

In the end, the role of the legendary special agent went to Daniel Craig. Now Henry Cavill claims to play James Bond for the second time.



Henry Cavill did not pass the castings for the role of James Bond / Instagram Photo / @henrycavill

Emma Stone

At just 12 years old, Emma Stone was confidently building her film career. The young actress auditioned for a role in the comedy series “Sundry”. And although Emma has a great sense of humor, she did not manage to improvise at the auditions.



NSMma Stone / Photo New York Magazine

Lucy Hail

At the same time, Lucy Hale, the star of Pretty Little Liars, would like to forget about auditioning for the lead role in Fifty Shades of Gray forever.

“It was so uncomfortable! It was exactly what I expected: a big monologue, but just overflowing with sex. Some phrases I was very embarrassed to read aloud. But this is exactly the case when you have to completely surrender to your cause, otherwise expose yourself a complete fool, “- said the beautiful Lucy Hale.



Lucy Hale did not pass the casting in “50 shades of gray” / Photo Instagram / @lucyhale

Chris Evans

Actor Chris Evans tried to get into the movie Goodbye Baby, Goodbye. In the corridors, he met with Ben Affleck, who was the director of the project. Chris could not think of anything better how to ask if he parked the car well next to the studio, which surprised his colleague.

“At that moment, I wanted to be anywhere, but not there. My heart jumped out of my chest. I was so depressed that I started this meeting with this. I began to answer him shortly. just nervously swaying. “What was your last film?” – they asked me. And I answered that it was good. “How was it working with Danny Boyle?” – they continued. I said that it was good. It was terrible, a complete disaster So it’s understandable that I didn’t get the job, “Chris Evans recalled.



The consummate Chris Evans / Photo US Weekly

Ryan Reynolds

But Reynolds was reluctant to say that he failed audition for a Hollywood musical. He decided not to specify what kind of tape he was talking about.

“I’m one of those people who sing in the shower and think they’re doing pretty well. But as soon as I go out into the real world, my voice turns into a hammer that hits everyone in the face. I was auditioning where I had to sing and it was pretty bad. This is one of those auditions that were so bad that, looking back, I think, “What if this tape comes up someday?” It will be my death. – he shared with humor.



Ryan Reynolds wanted to play in a musical / Photo Cinema Blend

Dakota Johnson

Failed screen tests and Dakota Johnson. Like Ryan Reynolds, the actress decided not to declassify the name of the project she was trying to get into. However, she admitted that sometimes improvisation during auditions is superfluous.

“I had an audition and I completely went into it, I really got into the role. It was very dramatic and I took off my shirt, but then I didn’t have to do it. And then I was told, ‘It was great and very soap. “I thanked, and then I had to pick my shirt off the floor. Putting it on, I still continued to talk. It looked very incorrect. And I still feel very embarrassed,” – said Dakota Johnson.



Dakota Johnson disgraced herself at screen tests / Photo by Sky News