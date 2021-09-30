A fan suggested a breakthrough idea to Alpine and demanded a meeting with Kvyat

Alpine Formula 1 Team in their account in Twitter posted a letter from a fan who offered to help. The Russian-speaking fan said that he came up with a technical idea, thanks to which the team of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon will be able to play 0.5-1 seconds from the circle. Condition: Alpine must be represented by Daniil Kvyat during negotiations.

“I would like to offer your team one technical idea that will allow you to play 0.5-1 seconds per circle. However, I must warn you that I am not an engineer and I do not know all the nuances of the technical regulations of Formula 1, but I have been a fan of F1 for a long time. As far as I know, my idea does not violate the rules. I have more ideas, but I don’t know how they fit the rules. If you are interested, please contact me on WhatsApp today or in the next three days.

Only I have one request – let Daniil Kvyat represent you in the video link, because I do not speak English very well. If you don’t call me within the specified time period, I will offer my idea to another team, ”an unknown fan wrote in his letter to Alpine.

Alpine offered to collect five thousand likes on a post in Twitter with a fan letter, and then the team will make the call. The post has already exceeded the required number of likes.