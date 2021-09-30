A film about the Williams sisters, which comes out in November – trailer, description

The first trailer of the film about Venus and Serena Williams was released

The Warner Bros. Film Company has shared the first official trailer for the King Richard biopic. A feature film about the Williams family will hit the big screens this fall. Will Smith played the leading role in the sports drama directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. It is the father of the family, Richard, who will become the starting point and the most important image of the picture.

Why is a movie worth watching?

The film is based on the true story of Richard Williams and his family. In the center of the plot is the father of world tennis legends, who, even before the birth of his daughters, predetermines their future.

He draws up a 78-page development plan and, despite all the difficulties, brings it to fruition. Without a coaching education and little knowledge of tennis, Richard managed to grow from his daughters the first rackets of the world and sports icons.

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

A deeply moving film that shows the strength of the family, perseverance and unshakable faith as a means of achieving the impossible and influencing the world. Based on a true story that will inspire the world, Warner Bros. follows the journey of Richard Williams, an intrepid father who was instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will ultimately change tennis forever.

Warner Bros. Pictures presentation

Venus and Serena acted as executive producers of the film themselves and participated in the production of the film. Venus, during an interview on one of the talk shows, spoke about the realism of the film:

It’s really about my dad and how he literally changed the game, how it all started. He is a revolutionary type. I love him to death.

Will Smith was approved for the role of the girls’ father, but even at the casting stage, the actor managed to get into a scandal. When his name was named among the main contenders for the role of the father of athletes, the progressive public called him “not black enough.”

One of the greatest honors for an actor is the ability to talk about someone’s legacy while that person is still here creating it. This film is the origin story of REAL superheroes! Thank you Venus, Serena, Isha, Lindra, Etunda, Horacina and Richard for letting us share your story with the world!

Will Smith

The project’s budget was $ 100 million, and the premiere of “King Richard” in Russia is expected on November 18.