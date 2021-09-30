https://ria.ru/20210605/johansson-1735680490.html

A new trailer for “Black Widow” with Scarlett Johansson has been posted on the web

A new trailer for “Black Widow” with Scarlett Johansson has been posted on the web

On the YouTube channel Marvel Russia published a new trailer for the blockbuster "Black Widow" – one of the most anticipated films of this year

MOSCOW, June 5 – RIA Novosti. On the YouTube channel Marvel Russia has published a new trailer for the blockbuster “Black Widow” – one of the most anticipated films of this year, the premiere of which was repeatedly postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The video begins with a greeting from the leading actress Scarlett Johansson (spy, hitman and Avenger Natasha Romanoff). “Trust me, it’s going to be epic,” says the actress. Then, action scenes from an action movie appear in the frame, in which Romanoff and her family members participate. They were played by Florence Pugh, David Harbor and Rachel Weisz. Together they have to complete some dangerous mission. “Black Widow” is the 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will be a sequel to Captain America: Civil War. In it, Romanoff confronts his past. Black Widow will be released on July 8, 2021 in Russia.

