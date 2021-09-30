a rare photo of Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks appeared on the network

On May 18, the beloved Hollywood actor Gabriella Brooks celebrated her 25th birthday. On this occasion, she arranged a quiet family holiday – only relatives and close friends. Among the guests was 31-year-old Liam Hemsworth. The birthday girl’s friend managed to take a common selfie, which the lovers got together. This picture, which also included the wife of the actor’s older brother, Luke Hemsworth, Samantha, became their first photo together in a long time.

Lovers spend most of their time now in their common homeland, Australia. Partners have many common interests that help them not to get bored: surfing, swimming and other sports. According to insiders close to the couple, Liam is now incredibly happy, even more than during his marriage to Miley Cyrus.

Gabriella Brooks with her friend, Liam Hemsworth and Samantha Hemsworth

We will remind, for the first time about the romance of Liam and Gabriella started talking in November 2019. On the wave of rumors, the first shots of the couple appeared. In mid-December, Brooks was spotted with Liam’s parents: Photographers captured them while having lunch with the Hemsworth elders. Gabriella exchanged warm hugs with her boyfriend’s mother, Leonie, and then they all went to a restaurant together. And their first pictures, confirming that a romantic relationship began between Liam and Gabriella, appeared online only in mid-January 2020.

During the entire time of their romance, the paparazzi managed to photograph them together only twice: both times it was in the homeland of the Hemsworth brothers in Australia, on the ocean coast while sailing on the surfs. In March 2020, romantic pictures were taken off Philip’s Island, when only Liam and Gabriella were riding on the waves, and in May of the same year, the girl stayed to sunbathe on the shore, while Liam and his brother Chris Hemsworth were catching a wave on the beach. the Australian city of Byron Bay together.

Gabriella Brooks Liam Hemsworth