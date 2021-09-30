Actor Maikov was taught a lesson by Vin Diesel

Actor Pavel Maikov, who called Russia “the country of the victorious cattle”, should take a lesson in love for our country from the Hollywood star Vin Diesel. He has repeatedly confessed his special attitude towards the Russians and even planned to film the next episode of Fast and Furious with us.

In Russian society, a wave of indignation was caused by the words of the actor Pavel Maikov, known mainly for the role of the Bee in the TV series “Brigade”. He called Russia “the country of the victorious cattle” and criticized viewers for expressing their “unprofessional” opinions on the Internet.

The artist said that the Internet allegedly discredited his profession. Because every viewer “imagines himself to be a critic,” and the discussion of the film has become more important than watching it.

Where are we? In the Strugatskys’ novel, in Oz? Why did our art, and everything we had, fall into such mud? We are the country of the victorious cattle,

– said the artist in an interview with MK.

Journalist Yulia Vityazeva pointed out that Russia is scolded and criticized mainly by their own people, while foreigners do not hesitate to praise our country and confess their love to it.

She cited the example of Vin Diesel, the star of the action movie The Fast and the Furious. In an interview with “KP” this artist confessed his love for Russia and even promised to shoot a new part of the iconic racing saga in Moscow. Recall that Vin Diesel not only starred in “Fast and the Furious”, but is also its producer.



Photo: screenshot https://twitter.com/Vityzeva

The actor admitted that he is often asked why he loves Russia so much. And he replies that it would be strange not to love the country in which he shared “so many wonderful moments” with his co-stars Paul Walker and Michelle Rodriguez.