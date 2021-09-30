“Actor Nicolas Cage was supposed to fly to my birthday, but American producers intercepted him.”

Artist Nikas Safronov. Photo: Victor HUSEYNOV

Among the Moscow elite, the nouveau riche and the artistic crowd, ordering a portrait of Nikas Safronov is cool and extremely prestigious. Not only Russian celebrities are friends with him, but also world stars. Several years ago, it was not a magician in a blue helicopter that flew to his birthday party, but Sophia Loren herself. They have been friends for a long time. In his three-story apartment in the center of Moscow, in Bryusov Lane, whoever has not visited. In general, this is not even an apartment, but a real museum and personal art gallery. Nikas is undoubtedly a man of success, whom few have seen at the easel in the sweat of his brow and the works of the righteous. He works at night – literally from midnight to eight in the morning. He says that sometimes he makes sketches of his own dreams, and when he wakes up, he finds ready-made drawings next to the bed. This kind of magic surrounds him all his life.

“Despite the pandemic, I did a lot this year,” the artist told me. – I recently completed a series of portraits of illegal Soviet intelligence officers: from Abel, Kim Philby, George Blake, Yuri Shevchenko … to the now living Vladimir Gorodovoy. Thirty-one portraits. My personal exhibition will soon take place in the building of the Foreign Intelligence Service in the southwest. Then she will move to the Museum of Modern History. For more than two months he painted portraits of these heroic people. I also managed to draw up a book of poems by Valentin Gaft. Gaft and I have been friends for many years. He fondly called me Nikosevich. Gaft wrote a hundred poems based on my paintings. Then they decided to do the opposite: Gaft asked me to make portraits of people on whom he had already written epigrams. I painted these portraits and a huge number of paintings based on his poems “Knife”, “Turtle”, “Grasshopper” … He was looking forward to the release of our last book, which he called “I and You”, that is, Valentin Gaft and Nikas Safronov. On the cover – our graphic portraits split in half.

– Because of the pandemic, you won’t invite many guests, and foreign stars probably won’t come. How will you celebrate a round date?

– For my birthday, Fedor Dobronravov and Alla Pugacheva promise to come to me. Fifty people will gather, I will celebrate in a closed club. Actor Nicolas Cage was about to fly, but he was lured away by American film producers, they signed a contract with him to shoot a new film for $ 20 million. Ornella Muti was eager to come, but she ran out of passport. Ornella delicately asked if she could register in my apartment. She needs a Moscow residence permit to get a Russian passport. I agreed, of course. Ornella loves Russia very much, she has Russian roots. Her grandparents lived in St. Petersburg.

– Sorry, for such a purely medical question: have you already been ill with covid or vaccinated?

– I got vaccinated and I live in peace. The coronavirus has changed a lot in our lives. My friends left this infection: the satirist Anatoly Trushkin, Borya Grachevsky, Vasya Lanovoy … It was a terrible year. I even began to pray for the health of my enemies, if only they were safe and sound, without them it would be boring.

– What gifts are you expecting for your birthday?

– Scientists from Michurinsk have already presented me with a new apple variety – “Nikas”. It tastes like my favorite White filling. My Turkish partners gave me a long-awaited gift. I finally received documents for a land plot in Turkey. Several years ago I bought a plot by the sea in the Alanya region to build a house, but dishonest people deceived me. They sold me agricultural land for one million 200 thousand dollars, although I did not plan to start a vegetable garden. Therefore, it was difficult to obtain permission to build a house. But I still got it. I’ll finish the house and invite my friends to relax on the Mediterranean Sea.