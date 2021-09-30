Adventures of Russians in Italy. Intrigues of the Europa League tour :: Football :: RBC Sport

On Thursday, the second round matches will continue the group stage of the Europa League. Spartak will go to the south of Italy to play Napoli, Lokomotiv will play Lazio, 2 Russians will meet in San Sebastian – referee Sergei Ivanov and Monaco player Alexander Golovin

Photo: Sergey Fadeichev / TASS



Spartak visiting invincible Napoli

The opening game of the “red-whites” in the Europa League caused not the most positive emotions. At home, the Muscovites played host to the Polish Legia, failed to convert many scoring chances, and in the 91st minute they conceded a goal from the Poles and, in the end, did not even catch a draw.

After the match with Legia, Spartak played two different games: a guest derby with CSKA, after which many experts spoke out in favor of the head coach’s resignation, and a match with Ufa, which they managed to beat for the first time since 2019.

Now the team of Rui Vitoria will have a difficult flight to the city, where Diego Maradona used to be enchanting.

Napoli, in turn, started in the LE against Leicester. For 90 minutes, the teams could not identify the winner, and as a result, they split in a 2: 2 combat draw. At the same time, “Napoli” bounced back from the score 0: 2.

In the domestic championship, Napoli is doing much better than Spartak. Former Zenit coach Luciano Spaletti is at the top of the Italian championship standings with the Neapolitans: six wins, 16: 2 on goal difference between goals scored and conceded in six matches.

Spartak will approach the game with losses – Roman Zobnin, Pavel Maslov and Jorrit Hendrix are in the infirmary. Left-back Fauzi Gulyam and midfielder Stanislav Lobotka will not be able to take part in Napoli. Spartak’s chances are small, but one can recall 1990, when Oleg Romantsev’s team with 21-year-old Karpin and 22-year-old Mostov, following the results of two matches on penalties, passed the same Napoli, led by Maradona, in the European Cup. Both games then ended with a score of 0: 0.

Will Lokomotiv retain its status as an invincible Russian team?

Lokomotiv became the only Russian team that managed to score points in the first round of European competition. At home, the railwaymen drew with Marseille, which was second in the French championship.

In the first half, there was a very stubborn struggle, the opponents attacked on a collision course, but they did without goals. At the beginning of the second half, “Marseille” managed to hit the goal of Marinato Guilherme – Nair Tiknizyan knocked down a French player, got a second yellow card and left the field, and Cengiz Under confidently converted the 11-meter kick. The newcomer of the team, rented from Chelsea, 19-year-old Fauristo Angorin, saved from the defeat of the Muscovites, who scored in the 90th minute of the game.

In the second round, Lokomotiv, which remains the only undefeated Russian team in the matches of the Russian championship and European cups, will play away with Lazio, who lost in the first round to Galatasaray (0: 1).

After the first round of the Europa League, the Romans played three matches with Cagliari, Torino and Roma. With the first two rivals Lazio drew, and in the Roman derby snatched victory from Roma 3: 2.

Lazio is approaching the match in full readiness, and Lokomotiv will arrive in Rome with serious losses. The injured list includes Ze Luis, Stanislav Magkeev, Anton Miranchuk and Maciej Rybus, and Nair Tiknizyan will miss the game due to disqualification. The last time the teams met in the semi-finals of the Cup Winners’ Cup was in 1999, the first match in Moscow ended with a score of 1: 1, in Rome the teams also did not reveal the winner 0: 0, but the Italians made it to the final according to the guest goal rule.

Russian duet in San Sebastian

The team of Russian referees under the leadership of Sergei Ivanov has been appointed for the Europa League group stage match between the Spanish Real Sociedad and the French Monaco, which includes the Russian national team midfielder Alexander Golovin.

AS Monaco will start the meeting as the leader of the group. In the last round, thanks to an assist from Golovin, the Monegasques defeated the Austrian Sturm (1: 0). Real Sociedad scored one point – in the first round the Spaniards drew 2: 2 with the Dutch PSV.