After Johansson’s lawsuit, Disney will present films first in cinemas and only then on streaming by the end of 2021 | Hromadske television

The company announced this decision on September 10, after the successful premiere of the superhero film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The tape, as they say at Disney, was presented at first only in cinemas for the sake of experiment, and after 45 days it will be published on Disney +.

Shang-Chi earned $ 127.6 million worldwide in its first weekend, far behind Black Widow, which came out in July and grossed $ 158 million over the weekend.

In the United States, Shang-Chi has collected even more than a film about a Russian spy, and has become perhaps the most successful film during the period of the pandemic.