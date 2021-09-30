After Johansson’s lawsuit, Disney will present films first in cinemas and only then on streaming by the end of 2021 | Hromadske television

Writes about this Variety.
The company announced this decision on September 10, after the successful premiere of the superhero film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The tape, as they say at Disney, was presented at first only in cinemas for the sake of experiment, and after 45 days it will be published on Disney +.
Shang-Chi earned $ 127.6 million worldwide in its first weekend, far behind Black Widow, which came out in July and grossed $ 158 million over the weekend.
In the United States, Shang-Chi has collected even more than a film about a Russian spy, and has become perhaps the most successful film during the period of the pandemic.
Now Disney has decided to change its approach to premieres: the next superhero film “The Eternals” by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story”, the animated musical “Encanto” and other films will first be exclusively released in theaters, and will premiere in 45 days. on a streaming service.
Like Disney, other major studios will rethink their approach to film premieres during the pandemic.
More than a month ago, actress Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney for the fact that the film “Black Widow”, in which she played the main role, was simultaneously presented in theaters and on the streaming service. The actress says that due to this, she received less royalties from the film distribution than she could.
After Johansson’s lawsuit, actresses Emma Stone (the movie “Cruella”) and Emily Blanc (“Cruise in the Jungle”) also expressed their claims against Disney.