Alex Rodriguez gave his first interview after breaking up with Jennifer Lopez

Not every ex, in just a few months from the moment of separation, will speak publicly about the interview, and even talk about the ex-lover in a positive tone. But Alex Rodriguez did it. In his first interview after breaking off his engagement with Jennifer Lopez, the former athlete also answered questions about his relationship with the singer. This doubled the surprise of the fans, because just the other day, and exactly on Rodriguez’s birthday, J.Lo deleted all photos with Alex from her Instagram account. Moreover, a photo with Alex’s children as well.

I had an incredible life of partnership for five years, and my daughters and I have learned a lot during that time. And now we have the opportunity to take advantage of that to move forward and say, “You know what? We are so grateful for the past five years, how can we make the next five years better based on the lessons learned?” Alex said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Rodriguez also added that he is grateful to God for where he is now and boldly looks to the future. And the main people in his life now are his daughters from a previous marriage with Cynthia Skurtis – 16-year-old Natasha and 13-year-old Ella, for whom he lives, dreaming to see how they will develop further.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez with childrenRecall that Alex and Jennifer met back in 2005, but began to communicate closely only in the winter of 2017. They talked about how it all began in turn on the Ellen DeGeneres show. Also in October 2017, Jennifer and Alex appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair and gave their first joint interview, in which they talked in detail about the re-acquaintance and first date, as well as what attracted them the most to each other.

Rodriguez proposed to Lopez on March 9, 2019, on the oceanfront in the Bahamas. The lovers personally shared this great news with fans, first by posting a photo of Jen’s ring, and then the engagement footage. Since then, the lovers have postponed the wedding several times, and during the quarantine they even began to go to the family psychotherapist. It never came to a wedding, and in April Alex and Jennifer issued a joint statement announcing the engagement.

Now Jennifer is happy with Ben Affleck. And although Ben chose to spend his birthday with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner and their common children, fans are sure that J.Lo and Ben are doing well. Since the first rumors of the couple’s reunion surfaced, they have hardly parted ways. So, Jennifer celebrated her 52nd birthday in the company of her beloved, and then traveled with him in the Mediterranean.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez